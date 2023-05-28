Dispute between teenagers leads to baby getting pepper sprayed, Ga. police say

A baby was hospitalized after getting pepper sprayed in a May 19 incident, according to Brunswick News.

Police said 19-year-old Amiera Ford sprayed a baby and her 17-year-old mother during a dispute.

The baby was taken to a hospital after paramedics arrived. The baby is reportedly in serious condition.

Police said the baby’s face was swollen and was struggling to breathe, according to the arrest report.

Ford fled the scene after learning police had been called.

The baby’s mother Keala Herring told police Ford followed her home before the incident and parked outside waiting for her to come outside to fight.

When Herring tried to leave her home, Ford and several others with her got out of a black SUV and attacked her, according to the report.

A witness screamed for Ford to stop spraying the baby, but she continued to spray anyway, according to the report obtained by Brunswick News.

Authorities later found Ford at the Lake Point apartments in Kingsland, where she was arrested.

Ford was arrested on charges of battery, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children in the first degree.

When speaking to police, Ford said she did not pepper spray the baby.

