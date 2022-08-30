Dispute between two couples led to 3 of 4 being shot, DeKalb police say
A dispute between couples led to three of the four people with gunshot wounds, DeKalb County police say.
Police say they responded to Bouldercrest and Panthersville Road, along with Ambrose Court to a person shot call this evening.
Officials say the two scenes are related to one another and say the believe a dispute between two couples led to an exchange of gunfire where three of four people were injured.
The three injured in the shooting were taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
