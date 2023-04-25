Dispute between uncle and nephew turns deadly, Fresno police say. One punch was thrown

A man was under arrest Tuesday after a fight with a relative turned deadly, Fresno police said.

Police arrived at a Recreation Avenue apartment complex south of Shaw Avenue and west of Highway 168 after a fight was reported about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Lt. Paul Cervantes said during an update on the homicide at police headquarters.

Officers found Vincent Duray Brewer, 64, on the ground and unconscious, Cervantes said. Brewer was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno and died a short time later.

Police determined Brewer had been struck by a punch from his nephew, Keith Walker Jr., 28, before he collapsed, Cervantes said.

The two had been in an argument over disrespectful behavior earlier and met to hash out their differences before tempers flared again, Cervantes said.

Surveillance video from the complex showed it was a single punch that led to the death of the uncle, he said. Police do not believe Walker intended to kill Brewer.

Cervantes said an autopsy will be conducted on Brewer, but police believe whether or not Brewer had underlying health conditions, Walker should be tried for manslaughter.

“Based on the evidence, it appears Mr. Walker did not have intent to kill his uncle, but accidentally or inadvertently killed his uncle by negligent, careless or dangerous behavior,” he said.

Walker remained on scene and spoke with investigators.

Walker was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter. He remained in custody in lieu of $10,000 bail, jail records show.