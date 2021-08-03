Dispute ends with one shot, killed in north Minneapolis

A dispute between two people inside a north Minneapolis residence early Tuesday led to a shooting that left a man dead.

Police found a man believed to be in his 20s with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the home on the 2300 block of N. Dupont Avenue just after midnight, spokesman John Elder said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was not breathing and did not have a pulse when officers arrived, Elder said.

Police conducted CPR until paramedics arrived and took the man to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. The man died at the hospital, Elder said.

Investigators did speak to a person who called 911. The caller was not the shooter, who remains at large, Elder said.

