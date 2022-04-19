As dispute flares at horse stable in northwest Fort Worth, 88-year-old woman is shot

An 88-year-old woman was struck in her hand by a stray bullet fired on Monday night by a man involved in a dispute at horse stables in a remote area of northwest Fort Worth, police said.

Two men were in a quarrel near the intersection of McCandless Street and NW 33rd Street when one fired about 9:15 pm. and the woman was shot, Fort Worth police said.

The assailant was not in custody late Monday, police said.

The victim’s injury is not life-threatening, police said. She was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth after the shooting was reported from the Marine Park Apartments in the 3100 block of NW 33rd Street.