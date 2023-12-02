Dispute, gunshot bring police SWAT team to Sacramento neighborhood. Here’s how it ended

A shot was fired, the Sacramento police SWAT team was dispatched, but ultimately patience won out Friday night in the North City Farms neighborhood of the city.

Just after 8 p.m., responding to reports of a dispute and a gunshot, officers arrived at an apartment building on the 2800 block of 19th Avenue. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers made two initial arrests of a 31-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man.

Through the on-scene investigation, officers learned that a third suspect, possibly armed, remained in an apartment.

When the person inside did not respond to commands to come out, SWAT and a crisis negotiation team comprising about 12 officers were deployed.

“We tried various means of making contact, including making announcements, but there was just no response, “ Sacramento police spokesman Cody Tapley said.

Finally, about 1 a.m. the suspect exited the apartment on their own and the 29-year-old man was taken into custody without incident. Tapley said all of the arrests were on firearm- and assault-related charges.