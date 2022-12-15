Dispute involving skid steer leads to felony charge

Dec. 15—Running into opposition while trying to retrieve wooden blocks, a Flathead Valley man allegedly took matters into his own hands earlier this month.

Prosecutors brought Ryan James Blekkenk, 45, up on a single count of felony criminal endangerment following the Dec. 10 disturbance on Swan Mountain Drive. He is expected to appear before Judge Amy Eddy in Flathead County District Court on Dec. 20 for his arraignment.

According to court documents, the wooden blocks in question were used to support the tongue hitch of the victim's fifth wheel camper. When Blekkenk sought the blocks, the victim told him he lacked a way to lift the camper off, court documents said.

That led Blekkenk to allegedly hop into a skid steer equipped with a bucket loader. As he advanced on the camper, the victim found himself caught in between, court documents said. At some point, he ended up in the skid steer's bucket while Blekkenk allegedly tried to lift the hitch.

Eventually, Blekkenk dropped the bucket and dumped the victim to the ground, court documents said. Then Blekkenk allegedly returned to lifting the trailer and retrieving the wooden blocks.

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office arrived at the site about 11:09 a.m., court documents said. When they later met with Blekkenk, he allegedly told them that "law enforcement would not help in the retrieval of the wooden blocks so he took care of it."

Blekkenk remains behind bars in the county jail following his arrest with bail set at $10,000. Criminal endangerment carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in state prison and a $50,000 fine.

