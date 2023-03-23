Dispute leads to 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Dallas apartment complex, police say

Police are investigating a shooting in which a suspect is believed to have killed himself after critically injuring another man at a Dallas apartment complex Thursday.

At about 12:50 p.m., police responded to the shooting call in the 5800 block of Pineland Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the victim shot at the scene, according to the preliminary investigation. Officers also found another man at the location, believed to be the suspect in the shooting, with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, while the suspect died at the scene, police said.

The shooting occurred after a dispute between the suspect and a pregnant woman who worked at the apartment complex, according to information obtained by Star-Telegram partner WFAA-TV. During the argument, the man pulled out a gun and fired shots toward the woman, but she wasn’t hit, sources told WFAA.

The woman’s husband was in the parking lot and confronted the shooter, police told WFAA.

During that argument, police sources told WFAA, the man shot the woman’s husband and then turned the gun on himself.

The names of those involved have not been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.