Dispute leads to 4 people shot, 1 killed in Kansas City overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people were shot and one was killed in Kansas City after a dispute between several people overnight.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Kansas City police were called to a reported shooting at 4700 Independence Avenue near a KCFD Fire Station and an O’Reilly Auto Parts. Once officers arrived, police say they were told multiple victims were privately taken to hospitals.

According to officials, four people were shot and one of those victims died at the hospital. Another victim is dealing with life-threatening wounds while the other two were not as seriously hurt. Detectives’ initial investigation leads them to believe this began with a dispute between several people in a parking lot off Independence Ave.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. If anyone has information police ask you to call homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

