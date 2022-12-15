Dispute leads to fatal stabbing

Dec. 14—TRINITY — A person was fatally stabbed late Tuesday afternoon during a confrontation in Trinity.

The person's name had not been released by Wednesday morning.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office received a report at 5:25 p.m. about an assault in progress on Thayer Road. Deputies arrived to find that one person had been stabbed.

Fire and emergency medical workers tried but were not able to revive the person, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators determined that the stabbing stemmed from a dispute between two people who knew each other, according to the sheriff's office.

No other information about the stabbing was released, including whether investigators had anyone in custody.