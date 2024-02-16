Dispute led to shooting at Chiefs' Super Bowl rally: police
Kansas City police say a dispute between several people, not terrorism, led to the deadly shooting Wednesday at the Chiefs' Super Bowl rally.
The shooting erupted outside Union Station Wednesday at the conclusion of the Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.
A "dispute between several people" led to the shooting, police say.
