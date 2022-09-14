Dispute over bike ends in gunfire

Sep. 14—MOSES LAKE — A man is in custody after allegedly shooting another man in a dispute over a bicycle, Moses Lake Police said in a social media post.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, police received a report of gunfire in the field in the homeless camp behind Safeway. When officers arrived, they learned that the 36-year-old victim had gone to the camp to confront Eric Walters, 30, about a bicycle that Walters had allegedly stolen from the victim's friend, according to the post.

In the course of the discussion. Walters reportedly pulled a gun on the suspect, and a fight broke out between the men. Walters shot the victim in the abdomen, the post said. Walters then took the victim's backpack and fled into the brush to hide. The post also added that the gun was stolen.

Officers began a hunt for Walters with the help of K-9 Officer Jester. Walters surrendered and was arrested.

Witnesses helped the victim get to the parking lot, where he was transported to Samaritan Hospital for treatment. Witnesses also helped police recover the stolen bike, which was returned to its owner, the post said.

Walters was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, theft of a firearm, violation of a restraining order and possession of a stolen firearm, as well as an outstanding warrant for felony theft, the post said.