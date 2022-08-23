Dispute over canine prompted shooting at Frisco dog park; Texas woman arrested

A weekend shooting at a Frisco dog park was a civil dispute over the ownership of a shared dog, Frisco police said.

No one was struck by the gunfire, but some of the rounds hit nearby vehicles, causing property damage.

A 25-year-old Frisco woman accused in the shooting was arrested at the dog park.

Frisco police identified the suspect as Regan Richey, who faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which are second-degree felonies.

If convicted, Richey faces a maximum of 20 years in prison on each count and a fine up to $10,000.

Richey, who was arrested at the scene, was subsequently transported to the Denton County Jail. Her bond was set at $50,000 for each count.

Frisco police received several calls of gunfire at the Frisco Dog Park, 5335 4th Army Drive, at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

When they arrival, officers learned that two people, who had previously been in a dating relationship, were engaged in a civil dispute over the ownership of a shared dog.

Witnesses told Frisco police that one of the persons involved in the dispute, along with a family member, retrieved the dog from the park.

Another involved party, later identified as Richey, began shooting at them and their vehicles, police said.

Anyone with information on the case should call the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. Residents also can send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.