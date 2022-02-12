Dispute over garbage can leads to assault charges, arrest

Feb. 12—A Richmond woman faces assault charges over a garbage can dispute.

Gloria N. Gaunce, Richmond, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault.

An officer with the Richmond Police Department responded to a call regarding a domestic dispute between neighbors.

According to an arrest citation, a witness told officers Gaunce attacked the victim, his grandmother.

According to the witness, Gaunce confronted the witness, and said he placed a garbage can on her property. The victim claimed she replied to Gaunce the garbage can was on her and the witness' property. Text in the citations said this angered Gaunce, leading her to punch the victim in the right side of her head two to three times with a closed fist.

The victim said she attempted to break free from the alleged attack, but Gaunce grabbed her by the neck and began to squeeze. According to the victim, this went on for two to three minutes and she stated she could not breathe. The alleged strangling brought the victim to the edge of losing consciousness, as she began to see black spots like she was going to pass out.

According to the victim, the witness was able to make Gaunce release her grasp. Immediately afterward, the victim had another neighbor contact law enforcement. The arresting officer noticed redness under the right side of the victim's eye.

Once arriving on the scene, the officer spoke with Gaunce, who allegedly said she was upset and told officers the garbage can was on her property and the victim and witness had been stealing from her. Beforehand, she was read her Miranda Warning and allegedly said she did not wish to speak to any officers.

It was determined by law enforcement that Gaunce had intentionally caused physical injury to the victim, and she was arrested and lodged at the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests:

—Jesse Callahan, Berea, was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with fourth-degree assault.

—Christopher S. Hurley, Berea, was arrested on Feb. 5 and charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree indecent exposure.

—Juanita Kelley, Richmond, was arrested on Feb. 5 and charged with fourth-degree dating violence.

—Jessica McGraw, Richmond, was arrested on Feb. 5 and charged with failure to signal or improper signal, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin).

—Tyler Hill, Richmond, was arrested on Feb. 5 and charged with second-degree burglary.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.