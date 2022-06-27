Dispute over mayonnaise leads to customer killing Subway worker, Georgia cops say

A Georgia Subway worker is dead and another is injured following a dispute that started over mayonnaise, multiple outlets report.

The argument escalated to gunfire after a customer grew angry about the amount of mayo on his sandwich at the Subway on Northside Drive in Atlanta, WSB-TV reported, citing police. Officers arrived at the scene around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.

“We had a customer come in that was a little upset with how his sandwich was fixed,” the store’s owner told WXIA. “Believe it or not, it was over too much mayonnaise on his sandwich.”

That’s when “all hell broke loose,” he said.

A store manager on duty shot back at the suspect but didn’t hit him, WAGA and WXIA reported. One of the employee’s children was also inside and witnessed the shooting.

Owner Willie Glenn said the two workers, both young women, had started working at the restaurant just a few weeks ago, according to WSB-TV.

“They were just model employees,” he told the news station.

Authorities haven’t identified the victims, pending notification of family. The condition of the employee who survived wasn’t known as of Monday, June 27.

McClatchy News reached out to the Atlanta Police Department and was awaiting a response.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

McDonald’s worker arrested after shooting manager during argument, Georgia cops say

Krispy Kreme customers attack workers over doughnut that wasn’t in stock, SC cops say

Shooting at Taco Bell leaves teens with ‘serious injuries,’ Georgia police say