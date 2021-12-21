Dispute over movie theater seat ends with a man shot, Georgia police say

A night at the movies turned violent after a man was shot in an argument over seating, Georgia authorities say.

The shooting occurred Dec. 20 inside the AMC Theatre at Phipps Plaza in Buckhead around 10:45 p.m., according to the Atlanta Police Department. Officers arrived to the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators learned the suspect and victim got into a dispute over seat assignments inside the movie theater, police said. Things soon escalated, police said, and the suspect shot the victim.

The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

The victim, who wasn’t publicly identified, was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

