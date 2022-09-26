Dispute over Okaloosa County home remodeling project leads to charges against contractor

FORT WALTON BEACH — A dispute over a home remodeling project led to the arrest of a 44-year-old man Wednesday who sheriff's deputies said took money without finishing work.

Robert Brezeale of Fort Walton Beach is charged with grand theft and engaging in contracting without certification. According to his arrest report, Brezeale was the owner of a business called Heavens Reel Handyman.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after receiving a complaint in May. A local resident told deputies he contracted to pay Brezeale $45,685.72 to do a home remodeling on West Audrey Drive in December 2021.

The man agreed to pay for half of the work up front, which totaled to $22,842.86, according to the report.

However, about a week later the homeowner said Brezeale began asking for more money to continue the job, which was not a part of their agreement.

He requested to cancel the job, get a refund and get ownership of the supplies purchased, but according to Brezeale’s arrest report, that never happened and the job was never completed.

Ex-employee says contractor took new deposits from clients to complete old jobs

During a walk through of the home, deputies saw that only the master bedroom and bathroom were completed, the report said. Additional rooms were supposed to be remodeled per the contracting agreement.

A former employee told investigators Brezeale had been taking new deposits from clients and using the money to complete previous contracting jobs. When deputies attempted to speak with Brezeale, the arrest report says he refused.

The Sheriff’s Office also learned that Brezeale is not duly registered or verified as a contractor, as is required by the state, according to his arrest report.

He was ordered to cease and desist last October by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Okaloosa contractor accused of taking over $22K without finishing job