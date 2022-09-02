Dispute over parking spot leads to deadly hit-and-run in Walmart parking lot, Concord police say

A dispute over a parking spot led to a deadly hit-and-run Thursday night in a Walmart parking lot in Concord, police said.

#BREAKING An argument over a parking space led to a deadly hit-and-run at Walmart parking lot in Concord @wsoctv @gcountswsoc9 pic.twitter.com/5noEziBeMT — Joey Williams (@JWilliamsWSOC09) September 2, 2022

The victim got out of their car in the parking lot to confront the driver of another vehicle about the parking spot at the Walmart on Thunder Road, police said.

ALSO READ: Concord Mills reopens; police ID 2 suspects after officer-involved shooting inside mall

That was when the driver allegedly struck the person and drove away, Concord police said about the early stages of the investigation.

Police have located the person of interest.

The victim died at the scene, police said.

No further information has been released.

Return to this story for updates.

VIDEO: Police officer who shot, killed man at Concord dealership won’t face charges, DA says