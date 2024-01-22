Dispute over puppy led to stabbing in downtown Orlando, police say

Police say a person is recovering after being stabbed this weekend in downtown Orlando.

The incident stemmed from an argument over a dog — specifically the sale of a puppy — according to Orlando Police Department.

Officers responded to the stabbing at Pine Street and Orange Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

At the scene, police said they found a victim with “multiple wounds.”

Investigators said it didn’t take long to track down a suspect in the case.

Police arrested Jarmin McLemore, 28, in connection to the stabbing.

OPD said McLemore faces a charge of aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

As of Monday morning, he remained jailed in Orange County on $5,000 bond.

Investigators did not name the victim but said they were stable.

Police called the stabbing an “isolated incident.”

