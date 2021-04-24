Dispute over Russian pipeline tests Biden's Europe outreach

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2021, file photo, tugboats get into position on the Russian pipe-laying vessel "Fortuna" in the port of Wismar, Germany. The special vessel is being used for construction work on the German-Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea. Pressure is growing on President Joe Biden to take action to prevent the completion of a Russian gas pipeline to Europe that many fear will give the Kremlin significant leverage over U.S. partners and allies. (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MATTHEW LEE
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure is growing on President Joe Biden to take action to prevent the completion of a Russian gas pipeline to Europe that many fear will give the Kremlin significant leverage over U.S. partners and allies. Yet such action could provoke an enormous rift in trans-Atlantic relations, notably with Germany, at a time when Biden has made restoring good ties with Europe a priority.

As the Nord Stream 2 pipeline nears completion, U.S. lawmakers from both parties have stepped up demands on a reluctant White House to impose new sanctions on Russian and European companies to halt the project. But prospects of that happening would seem slim: Germany continues to support the project as it steps up consumption of natural gas, and the pipeline is roughly 95% finished.

Biden has said he opposes the pipeline, which is owned by Russian state company Gazprom, with investment from several European companies. He has been keen to portray himself as tough on Russian President Vladimir Putin while being a strong supporter of Eastern European countries like Poland and Ukraine that are dead set against it as it bypasses both.

Of potentially greater concern to the U.S., the Russia-to-Germany pipeline would increase Western Europe's already heavy dependence on Russian energy while U.S.-Russian tensions are soaring over a number of issues, including Ukraine, election interference, cyber intrusions and the crackdown on opposition figure Alexei Navalny and his supporters.

At the same time, the administration is seeking broad European support, especially from Germany, the continent's economic powerhouse, for its planned withdrawal from Afghanistan, climate change measures and efforts to counter China's increasingly global assertiveness. It's not clear if sanctions targeting businesses from Germany and elsewhere would undermine efforts to advance those goals and repair relations that were frayed during Donald Trump's presidency.

On Wednesday, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee unanimously signed off on legislation that would require the administration to either impose sanctions on 20 companies involved in the pipeline’s financing and construction or explain why they deserve exemptions. In January, the Trump administration hit several Russian firms and ships with penalties for their involvement, but Biden has not expanded the list.

The legislation was sponsored by vocal administration critic Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. But it also won support from some of Biden's strongest Democratic foreign policy supporters in the Senate, like committee chair Bob Menendez of New Jersey, Chris Coons of Delaware and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire.

“I think, right now, as we see Putin trying to eliminate his biggest opposition leader, Navalny, in prison, the best shot we can make is to stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, if we are going to get his attention,” Shaheen said.

Democrats agreed to support the sanctions after Republicans promised to drop opposition to two of Biden's top State Department nominees. The bipartisan support suggests the administration will be hard-pressed to ignore it. Biden was already stung by criticism in February for not expanding on the Trump administration's sanctions.

“We share an overall attitude towards Nord Stream 2 with many on Capitol Hill, and that is the position that it is a bad deal," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Thursday. “We will continue to do everything we can, including consistent with legislation that’s already on the books, to oppose its construction and finalization.”

But the administration has yet to take a position on the new legislation, which congressional aides on both sides of the aisle believe has a good chance of passing. It would give Biden 15 days from the date of passage to make a determination on whether to hit the 20 companies and vessels with sanctions.

The sanctions — which would apply to German, Russian, Polish and Austrian entities — would freeze their assets, make it difficult for them to do any international business and possibly affect their executives.

Even if Biden vetoes the legislation, he will face another deadline for action in mid-May when the State Department must submit to Congress an update on the administration's compliance with previous laws aimed at protecting European energy security that require sanctions on unspecified companies involved in the construction of the pipeline that bypasses both Poland and Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel defended Germany's cooperation with Russia on Nord Stream 2. She noted that Russian gas already flows freely into Europe along other routes, including the existing Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea to Germany.

“I would like to point out that the gas delivered through Nord Stream 2, which isn’t yet flowing, is no worse than the gas from Nord Stream 1, that which flows through Ukraine, and that which comes across Turkey from Russia,” Merkel said.

Recommended Stories

  • EU to shortly sign world's largest vaccine deal with Pfizer

    The European Commission said it expects to seal the world's biggest vaccine supply deal within days, securing up to 1.8 billion doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for the next few years as a debate rages over unfair access to shots for the world's poorest people. The vaccines from the U.S. drugmaker and its German partner BioNTech would be delivered over 2021-2023, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during a visit to Pfizer's vaccine plant in Puurs, Belgium. The agreement, which is to include 900 million optional doses, would be enough to inoculate the 450 million EU population for two years and comes as the bloc seeks to shore up long-term supplies.

  • After COVID relief bill, progressives look for next big win

    Activist Jan Rivers stood surrounded by “JOBS NOW” signs as she tried to round up support for a massive infrastructure and climate proposal backed by progressives. It was a straightforward assignment, yet Rivers’ recent day on the Atlanta Beltline, a trail through the city’s fastest-growing liberal neighborhoods, ended up as a political free-for-all. The voters who stopped wanted to talk about hate crimes, labor law, institutional racism and the climate crisis, among other issues.

  • Biden administration to restore California’s ability to set auto-emissions standards

    The change, if approved after the agency takes public comments, would allow California and 15 states that follow its standards to set their own rules.

  • Scientists see ‘extreme’ flare coming from our closest solar system

    Scientists have seen an extreme and violent flare coming from our neighbouring solar system. The vast blast came out of the star Proxima Centauri when it went from its normal brightness to 14,000 times that in the space of just a few seconds. It was 100 times more powerful than any similar flare seen on our own Sun, and such flares are powerful enough to tear away atmospheres from planets and hit anything that might be living nearby with deadly radiation.

  • Turkish Central Bank Chief Defends Policies That Sapped Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s new central bank governor defended unannounced foreign-exchange sales in recent years that are estimated to have cost the country more than $100 billion in reserves.The lira’s depreciation could have gotten out of control and borrowing costs would have soared if authorities hadn’t intervened last year, Sahap Kavcioglu said in an interview with state broadcaster TRT on Friday.The governor used his first television interview since taking office to defend FX sales by state banks, which opposition parties say cost Turkey about $128 billion and still failed to stabilize the lira. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan countered by saying authorities in fact sold $165 billion in a necessary move to finance a current-account deficit and offset capital outflows.“You need to meet the FX demand of last year,” Kavcioglu said. “If you don’t, Turkey would have to face the consequences.” He cited corporate bankruptcies during a financial crisis two decades ago as examples of how bad things could get.Diminishing ReservesOpposition parties put the blame for the drop in reserves on Berat Albayrak, Erdogan’s son-in-law who served as the Treasury and Finance Minister for more than two years until stepping down in November.Kavcioglu said reserve policies have been in use since 2017 when a protocol signed between the central bank and the Treasury enabled such unannounced foreign-currency interventions.The first significant drop in Turkey’s reserves was reported by Bloomberg in March 2019, when the bank blew through more than $6 billion in foreign holdings during two weeks of lira volatility.Turkey maintained heavy foreign currency selling as the lira weakened ahead of municipal elections that month, continuing through a rerun of the ballot in Istanbul which Erdogan’s AK Party lost.Geopolitical tensions with the U.S. later that year battered the currency while unannounced interventions continued well into 2020 and came to a halt with Albayrak’s departure.Turkey’s total gross reserves, including gold and money held by the central bank on behalf of commercial lenders, have dropped more than 15% from the start of 2020 to $89.3 billion in April. Net international reserves fell by more than 75% to $9.9 billion, while money borrowed from banks under short-term swaps reached tens of billions of dollars.With the swaps stripped out, net reserves fall below zero, according to Bloomberg calculations.Governor FiringsKavcioglu is the fourth central bank governor since 2018 after Erdogan fired three predecessors using extended powers he gained in the executive presidential system he pushed through a referendum four years ago.The governor reiterated he isn’t on a mission to cut interest rates and said Turkey would continue to offer a positive real rate when adjusted for inflation and maintain a tight policy until the 5% inflation target is achieved.Turkey Says April Rate Cut Shouldn’t Be Taken for Granted (1)Kavcioglu said he nonetheless dropped the central bank’s pledge for tight policy for an extended period from the rates decision statement because such language could create unease among businesses.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 7 takeaways from the White House climate summit of world leaders

    The U.S. wants to lead the fight against climate change.

  • Milky Way’s ‘Yellowballs’ Confirmed as Infant Star Clusters

    Astronomers say the mysterious "yellowballs" strewn about the Milky Way are likely stars in the "in utero" phase of their stellar growth cycle. The post Milky Way’s ‘Yellowballs’ Confirmed as Infant Star Clusters appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Russia's opposition movement is facing an existential threat

    The future of Russia's opposition is hanging by a thread as leader Alexei Navalny is reported to be in a critical condition in jail and his team say protesters are fighting a “final battle” between the Kremlin and civil society. Nationwide protests, which were held in nearly 100 towns and cities across Russia on Wednesday, mobilised thousands of citizens who defied explicit threats of police violence to take to the streets. Yet while the turnout in Moscow was sizeable by recent standards, it fell short of expectations. The government’s increasing pressure both on the Navalny movement and rank-and-file activists, coupled with a record number of arrests at rallies this winter, meant many opposition-leaning Russians stayed at home. Prior to the protests, a dozen of Mr Navalny’s associates were rounded up across Russia and a Moscow court might rule as early as next week to designate his Anti-Corruption Foundation as an extremist group, exposing not only his close allies but also potentially tens of thousand supporters to stiff fines and prison sentences. Those who came out in Moscow on Wednesday - a mostly young crowd estimated at 6,000 to 20,000 people - were Navalny's core support base, undeterred by the very real prospect of fines, arrests or police brutality. Protesters who spoke to The Daily Telegraph were all prepared to spend the night at the police station - they spoke about overcoming their fears and making basic preparations for arrest. Many said they were not particular fans of Mr Navalny, Vladimir Putin’s most formidable foe, but that they were incensed by the President’s blatant attempts to crush his political opponents and wage an aggressive foreign policy. January saw some of the biggest anti-government protests in years in response to Mr Navalny's arrest after he survived a near-fatal nerve-agent attack in Siberia and returned to Russia. His team called for fresh protests this week as the health of hunger-striking Mr Navalny took a turn for the worse. Doctors who saw his blood tests said he could be just days from death. But Mr Navalny’s condition has since reportedly stabilised, and the emotions at the Moscow rally were not as high as they could have been if that were not the case. In the end, protesters were perplexed as hundreds of riot police deployed to the streets leading to the Kremlin mostly stood by. Crowds that began to gather around 7 p.m. did not leave the city centre until four hours later, euphoric about the lack of police response and the chance to chant “Russia without Putin” half a mile away from the Kremlin. Analysts described the evening as a "draw" between the Kremlin and the opposition. But what's next remains to be seen. If the extremist designation is approved, it would legalise the carpet-bombing of opposition supporters, and potentially spark large protests once more.

  • Canada bans flights from India, Pakistan for 30 days; pregnant women with COVID at higher risk of death, study says: Live updates

    India sets a global record for new infections as the world's second-most populous country endures a deadly coronavirus surge. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Bollywood composer Shravan Rathod dies of Covid aged 66

    The 66-year-old helped create some of India's most enduring film songs of the 1990s.

  • UFC returns to Florida with fans, Usman-Masvidal rematch

    When UFC President Dana White brought his mixed martial arts behemoth to Florida last May for a closed-door event, he promised a return trip once the state fully reopened. White will put on UFC 261 in front of a sellout crowd (15,000-plus) in Jacksonville that won’t be socially distant and probably mostly unmasked. UFC 261 is being touted as the first full-capacity sporting event held indoors in more than a year.

  • Inside Biden’s COVID response team, constant texting and nightly presidential reports

    Biden gets a 12-page report on the state of the pandemic each night. It is the first document that Jeff Zients reviews each day, and the last.

  • What the chip shortage means for the US economy

    The global chip shortage is bigger than just the automotive and consumer tech industries. It could impact the entire U.S. economy.

  • 'hopeful that JNJ coronavirus vaccine pause is lifted by FDA': Doctor

    Dr. Shikha Jain, Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Illinois Chicago, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on Covid-19.

  • UFC 261 video: Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal make weight for title rematch

    Watch video highlights of Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal making weight for their UFC 261 title rematch.

  • U.S., U.K. and Norway partner with Amazon, others for $1 billion initiative to protect tropical forests, lower emissions

    The United States is joining the U.K., Norway and a group of companies including Amazon to launch a $1 billion initiative to protect tropical forests.

  • U.S. Senate Republicans tap Tim Scott to respond to Biden speech

    U.S. Senator Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the chamber and a leading voice on police reform, will deliver his party's response to President Joe Biden's address to Congress next week, when Biden is expected to urge action on the issue. Scott, a rising star within his party, will give his response on Wednesday after Biden makes his first speech to Congress since becoming president on Jan. 20. The White House has said the Democratic president will talk about the importance of putting policing reform measures in place.

  • Chocolate chip diplomacy: Biden courts Congress with gusto

    The pictures always make it look so presidential: Joe Biden sitting in a tall-back chair, surrounded by the arrayed members of Congress invited for a meeting at the White House. On their way out the door, they are offered a chocolate chip cookie, that most American of snacks, a to-go boost for the potential partnership between this White House and the Congress. “It was the day that you will remember, not so much because you were in the Oval Office, but because of the attention the president gave to us — the personal attention, the commitment, the authenticity and the seriousness of caring about people, and especially people who have been marginalized,” said Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

  • After 100 days, Biden has outwitted critics on the right and left. In fact, he’s doing great! | Opinion

    Now that President Biden has just passed his first 100 days in office — April 20 — here’s my scorecard: He is doing great on virtually all fronts.

  • Marc Anthony Reportedly Has J.Lo's Back amid Her Split from A-Rod

    "Jennifer and Marc have a friendship and are supportive of each other whether it comes to parenting, personal matters or their careers," a source said.