Dispute over stimulus check leaves four people dead in Indiana, family says

Mike Stunson
·2 min read

Four members of an Indianapolis family were shot and killed Saturday, leading officers on a daylong manhunt to find the suspect and his 6-month-old child he is accused of kidnapping, police said.

Family members believe the quadruple homicide was over stimulus check money that the suspect, 25-year-old Malik Halfacre, had demanded from the mother of his child.

The mother, Jeanettrius Moore, was shot but managed to get out of the house, according to WISH-TV. Her 7-year-old daughter, mother, brother and cousin did not escape.

“I said, ‘Why did he shoot you?’ neighbor Craig Jackson recalled as Moore knocked on his door Saturday night, WISH-TV reported. “And her exact words were, ‘Stimulus money.’ “Her exact words were, ‘I am the only one who got away. He killed the rest of them.’”

Moore was taken to the hospital in critical condition after police arrived, authorities said. Family members say she was released on Monday, according to WISH-TV.

After officers learned of Moore being shot, they were sent to the scene of the shooting half a mile away.

Police found 7-year-old Eve Moore, 23-year-old Daquan Moore, 35-year-old Anthony Johnson and 44-year-old Tomeeka Brown dead from gunshot wounds, according to a news release. A 6-month-old child was not found with the others, which triggered an Amber Alert.

A cousin of the family, Wendy Johnson, said Halfacre wanted half of Jeanettrius Moore’s stimulus money, but she would only give him $450, according to WXIN. He later returned to the home — this time demanding the money.

“Daquan was trying to save his sister. He was taking up for his sister,” Johnson told WXIN. “He stood up and said, ‘You cannot have the money. You cannot have her money.’”

Halfacare had fled the home in a Chevy Impala with the 6-month-old child after he shot the other family members, police say. The baby was later found unharmed Sunday when officers located the vehicle, according to police.

Information led officers to another home about 5 miles from the site of the shooting, where they believed Halfacre was hiding.

“SWAT responded and after several hours, made entry into a residence and apprehended Malik Halfacre, hiding in the attic,” police said.

The SWAT team used tear gas when they entered the home Sunday, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Jail records show Halfacre has been charged with murder, attempted murder and robbery.

Halfacre was previously arrested in 2018 for shooting a man, according to WXIN. He took a plea deal a year later, the outlet reported.

The quadruple homicide is one of two domestic killings over the weekend in Indianapolis, police said.

“It is evident from this weekend’s tragedy that domestic violence affects both adults and children,” police Chief Randal Taylor said during a news conference Monday. “Domestic violence is real.”

Man shoots mail carrier because he was upset over stimulus check, Indiana officials say

Recommended Stories

  • Lawmakers fear turning 144 cities into "micropolitan" areas

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and congressmen is urging the federal government not to approve recommendations to remove 144 cities from the designation of metropolitan statistical areas. Reclassifying them as “micropolitan” would put key federal funding at risk, they said. The request comes after The Associated Press reported this month that the federal government is contemplating raising the population criteria for core cities in metro areas from 50,000 residents to 100,000 residents.

  • BitMEX Founder Delo Surrenders to Face Bank Secrecy Charges

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the founders of pioneering crypto-derivatives exchange BitMEX surrendered to authorities to face charges that he schemed to avoid U.S. anti-money laundering laws.Benjamin Delo, who traveled to New York from the U.K., was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave during a remote proceeding on Monday. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a $20 million bail bond. The terms of his bail allow him to return to the U.K.An Oxford-educated computer scientist who previously created high-frequency trading systems for JPMorgan Chase & Co, Delo founded BitMEX with Arthur Hayes and Samuel Reed in 2014. Once the world’s largest crypto-derivatives exchange, Bitmex invented perpetual Bitcoin futures that were easy for retail investors to understand and gained popularity for letting investors leverage their bets.All three were charged in October by federal prosecutors in New York with flouting banking laws intended to ensure that the platform is not used for illegal purposes while serving U.S. customers. The government said the executives ignored requirements that it register with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and failed to establish an adequate anti-money laundering program.The charges are unfounded and an overreach by U.S. authorities, and Delo intends to defend himself against the charges and clear his name in court, a spokesperson for the BitMEX founder said in a statement.Federal prosecutors said earlier this month that Hayes was in Singapore and has discussed surrendering in Hawaii in early April. Reed was arrested in Massachusetts last year. A fourth defendant, Gregory Dwyer, the exchange’s first employee and head of business development, is still at large.The founders stepped aside from their roles at the holding group behind BitMEX after the charges were unveiled. The company appointed Alexander Hoptner as chief executive officer in November.The four men are each charged with one count of violating the Bank Secrecy Act and one count of conspiring to violate the act, each of which carries a maximum term of five years in prison.The case is U.S. v Hayes, 20-cr-500, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York.(Updates to add maximum penalties for charges. A previous version of this story corrected the charges in the headline.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Major arms sales flat in 2016-20 for first time in more than a decade

    International deliveries of arms were flat in the period 2016-2020, ending more than a decade of increases, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said in a report on Monday. The United States, France and Germany - three of the world's biggest exporters - increased deliveries, but falls in exports from Russian and China offset the rise, SIPRI said. It was the first time since 2001–2005 that the volume of deliveries of major arms between countries - an indicator of demand - did not increase from the previous five year period, SIPRI said.

  • Police: Indiana man killed 4, abducted baby after argument

    A man suspected of killing three adults and a child and abducting his baby daughter had pulled out a gun and opened fire following a heated argument at an Indianapolis home, police said Monday. The baby's mother was also wounded in Saturday night's shootings. Malik Halfacre, 25, was arrested Sunday evening inside the attic of a different home about 4.5 miles (7.2 kilometers) from the shooting scene, Officer Genae Cook, a spokeswoman for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

  • Coronavirus: Vaccine ban weighs on AstraZeneca shares amid clotting fears

    In a statement, AstraZeneca said there was no evidence of an increased risk of clotting due to the vaccine.

  • He tried to burn Raleigh police car as protest became a riot. Now he’s going to prison.

    “I got caught up in all the chaos that happened,” Jabari Davis told a judge. He’ll spend 2.5 years behind bars.

  • Have your say: Do you have any concerns about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine?

    A number of countries have suspended rollout of the vaccine over blood clot fears.

  • GOP will try to oust Alaska senator who voted for Trump’s impeachment

    Lisa Murkowski has not announced if she will stand for fourth term in 2022

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • How #FreeBritney actually started

    ‘We got made fun of a lot in the early days, but we kept pushing forward because we knew in our hearts we were right’

  • What if you had your choice of COVID-19 vaccine? The differences are small but they do exist.

    If you get the choice, which COVID-19 vaccine should you choose? For now, any one you can get. But as the supply expands, there are small differences.

  • Indiana man allegedly kills 4 members of ex-girlfriend’s family over stimulus check

    Four members of an Indianapolis family were brutally murdered when a man demanded that the mother of his child hand over funds from her stimulus check and tax refund. The man, Malik Halfacre, shot and killed four members of Jeanettrius Moore’s family when he came to her home demanding money from her. According to a cousin, Wendy Johnson, Moore had just received the money when Halfacre demanded half of it.

  • Trump's children won't be able to run in 2024 because they'll be stuck in court, his niece Mary predicts

    Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have both been tipped within the GOP to run for president in 2024.

  • The head of the CDC says the US could face a COVID-19 surge after more than 1.3 million Americans traveled around spring break

    CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said she was "pleading" with Americans to take precautions, such as wearing masks.

  • Merkel's government at war over AstraZeneca 'disaster' as EU vaccine chaos deepens

    A crisis threatens to engulf Angela Merkel’s government over her decision to suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine along with 15 other EU countries, which the Italian medicines regulator admitted was a “political decision”. Sweden and Portugal became the latest EU countries to pause use of the vaccine, despite EU regulators and the World Health Organisation saying the Oxford University jab was safe and vaccinations lagging far behind the UK, US and Israel, after reports of seven deaths from blood clots. There was fury in Berlin after Germany on Monday joined France, Italy and Spain in stopping the roll-out of the vaccine, until the results of a European Medicines Agency (EMA) probe into blood clots caused by the jab on Thursday. Germany’s national disease centre warned that the country is now in a third wave and facing an exponential rise in cases that could see it break previous records by Easter. Mrs Merkel’s closest ally, the Bavarian regional leader Markus Söder, made his feelings clear, telling German television he was ready to take the vaccine “immediately”.

  • Harry and Meghan accuse Palace of continuing to leak stories as they reveal conversations with Charles and William were 'not productive'

    The Duchess of Sussex has risked heightening tensions with the Royal Family by accusing the palace of continuing to leak “disparaging” stories about her. Meghan, 39, is alleged to have told close friend Gayle King, an anchor on US network CBS, she was “upset” that royal aides continued to brief against her despite stating that they would work out their differences privately. She also revealed that Prince Harry had now spoken to both his father and his brother about the allegations made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey but claimed the conversations were “not productive.” The Duchess is said to have complained that no member of the Royal Family had yet contacted her directly, despite claims that she received no help when feeling suicidal and that a family member had raised “concerns” about the colour of their son’s skin. Ms King made the revelations on her television show on Tuesday morning, disclosures that are unlikely to go down well at Buckingham Palace and further erode trust. She also reiterated that Meghan had "documents" to back up everything she told Ms Winfrey - a claim first made by actress Janina Gavankar, another of the Duchess's friends, who told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s allegations.

  • ‘Bloated and tired’: Why feeling lousy pushed Giada De Laurentiis to reboot her diet

    These six tips helped this celebrity chef find delicious foods that made her feel better.

  • Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson spent nearly 5 minutes slamming Cardi B's performance of 'WAP' at the Grammys, claiming it's destroying America

    It is the latest attack on the song by conservatives, who have been fixated on the song since its release last August.

  • Sharon Osbourne's cohost filed a complaint about 'The Talk's' 'racially insensitive and hostile' set, source says

    A source told Page Six that "The Talk" is in "full self-destruct mode" after Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood's exchange about racism.

  • Hundreds arrested in Miami as spring breakers ignore COVID protocols

    "If you're coming here because you think anything goes, you're going to have a terrible time. We're going to arrest you," Mayor Dan Gelber said.