Dispute over tables, heaters illuminates tension over rules for portal artists

Dec. 15—With winter settling over the city last month, Santa Fe business owner Amy Denet Deal attended a Museum of New Mexico board meeting to call attention to "an urgent health issue" — a lack of tables or heaters for Native vendors at the Palace of the Governors.

Denet Deal followed up her concern with an offer to donate tables, chairs and space heaters from her Santa Fe store to the New Mexico History Museum for its Native American artisans program, which hosts Native artists selling handmade, traditional works in the portal on the north side of the Plaza every day year-round.

The board, museum director and a committee of artists appear poised to decline that offer — to mixed reactions from Indigenous artists.

Some say the rules governing the portal program — which prohibit artists from having tables and using cellphones, among other things — are racist. The rules are issued by the Museum of New Mexico board and the state Department of Cultural Affairs, according to New Mexico Administrative Code.

"Anybody I mention [the prohibition on tables] to when I am selling down there ... they're appalled," silversmith Thomas Coriz from Kewa Pueblo, also known as Santo Domingo Pueblo, said in an interview. "It's just crazy that people think we want to sell on the floor when, in fact, it's in our rules and regulations that we have to."

But Maya Pino, from Zia Pueblo and the chairwoman of a 10-member portal committee elected by fellow artists who attend an annual meeting, described selling from the ground as a "long-standing tradition."

"Selling on the ground doesn't degrade us but connects us to our strong and resilient ancestors that sold there before us," she said. "That's how the committee and a lot of the artists feel is that we're trying to hold onto how our ancestors sold after the Pueblo Revolt."

While Native artists have sold in the portal for centuries, today's portal program administered by the History Museum grew out of a weekly pop-up gathering of artisans that began there in 1936. Rules for the program date back to the 1970s and were most recently approved in 2018, said New Mexico History Museum Executive Director Billy Garrett. The rules are codified in the state administrative code because the portal is state property.

Every morning, Indigenous artists who have been accepted into the program can arrive to claim one of the 68 spots or obtain a spot through a lottery system if more artists show up than the space can accommodate. The rules governing the program were established to protect Native artisans' interests, Garrett said, because non-Native people were selling items they fraudulently claimed were Native.

"The program is oriented to maintain traditional art forms," Garrett said. "These are customs, if you will, that have been in place for a long time, and they're simple codified in the rules.

"I want to really underscore that the operation of the program is handled by Native artisans themselves," Garrett added, echoing comments from board president George Goldstein.

Thus, a request to change the rules would have to come from the portal committee, Garrett and Goldstein said.

"Honestly, I don't even understand that rule [prohibiting tables], and I have no idea why it was undertaken," Goldstein said, adding he would "welcome" any proposed change. "But I would not want to bypass the self-appointed committee of vendors. I mean, they would have to propose [a change]."

Current and past members of the committee have said they don't want tables or heating, including in-floor heating, which was proposed about four years ago, Garrett said.

"They hear that and they just immediately go, 'No, that's not the way we do it.' ... They're very comfortable having their work on a cloth," he said. "I trust the vendors and I trust the committee to address their needs and to bring any special needs to my attention, then I'll work with them as closely as I can to meet their needs."

Some artists, however, described a dysfunctional portal committee that gives artists limited opportunities to voice concerns and decried that the volunteer group is expected to handle the needs of a 365-day-a-year program with hundreds of participants.

Coriz said after speaking up in the past, he was disciplined by the committee due to false accusations of not hand-making his own pieces. The portal committee protects some artists and not others, echoed Lyndon Standing Elk, who is Cheyenne, as he sat selling jewelry at the portal this week. Another artist who declined to be identified, said, "It's a good story," but "you've kind of got to watch your back here."

Hilary Palanza, a friend of Denet Deal, said she visited the portal last month to survey artists on whether they would want tables or heaters, but a member of the portal committee confronted her, and artists' fear of retribution prevented her from surveying them.

Pino said artists are free to make suggestions to improve the portal program without repercussions.

While the committee has discussed floor heating in the portal before, she said she does not know what happened to the effort.

Tables, on the other hand, "have never been a discussion. It's like, we don't even want to go there," she said. "This is how we've always sold."

Denet Deal, who is Diné, said the power and responsibility to host artists in a "respectful" way falls to the museum and board, rather than a group of artists without funds who are not compensated for overseeing the program.

"I do not believe Native people in 2023 should be selling on the ground," she said. "There's no other way around saying it is absolute racism to ask people to sell like that.

"Imagine if it were your own mother, father, grandmother, or grandfather being asked to work on the ground or endure the cold in order to make a living," she said. "It makes no sense, unless you want it to look like the pictures inside your museum from historical times."

She called her offer a "call to action" for the portal committee, Garrett and the Museum of New Mexico board to invest in and support artists.

"Until the ... people in the portal artisan group have been asked if they want a table, I don't think they've done a good enough job" communicating it is an option, Denet Deal said.

"We just need to find someone that can say yes to this; I don't know why that's so hard," Coriz said. "I think why they're saying they don't care about it is because they've never been in a position of oppression where they themselves have to be sitting on the ground."

The addition of tables and heaters to the portal would be a "big improvement for the upcoming generation and for the elders," Standing Elk said, though he said some other artists are "real traditional" about the portal.

"Give us an option, you know?" Standing Elk said, adding it has crossed his mind that the tradition of selling from the ground may have stemmed from racist treatment of Native peoples, he said.

"Maybe back in the day, like 200 years ago or so ... they didn't have a choice."