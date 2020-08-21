A dispute on the Overseas Highway ended up with a bullet in the bumper, deputies say

A Florida Keys man opened fire on a car in a road rage incident on U.S. 1 in Key Largo Thursday evening, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Alfredo Pastrana, 77, was being held on a $60,000 bond Friday night on several felony charges, including aggravated battery, firing a weapon from a car, firing a weapon in public and evidence tampering.

According to his arrest report, Pastrana was driving his Toyota pickup truck south on U.S. 1 around 5 p.m. with his wife as passenger. He was riding very close to another car.

The driver of that car was trying to get out of Pastrana’s way, but every time he switched lanes, Pastrana would follow, according to the report.

The driver of the other car, Logan Kendziora, heard a loud “pop,” which he thought at first was his tire blowing out.

When he looked in his rearview mirror, he saw Pastrana holding a small black revolver, Deputy Darnell Durham wrote in his report. Pastrana kept following Kendziora and fired one more shot, according to the report.

A detective found a bullet fragment in Kendziora’s bumper, Durham said.

Deputies found the Pastranas at their home on Calder Road. They searched the pickup, but did not find a gun

Maria Pastrana, who was not arrested, gave deputies permission to search the home. Durham immediately went to the bathroom because he heard Alfredo Pastrana went there right before deputies arrived.

There, Durham and a detective found a gun that fired the same caliber of bullet that was found in the bumper, he said in his report. The gun was “lodged” inside the sink cabinet, according to the report.