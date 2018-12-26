How to Dispute Something on Your Equifax Credit Report

If you have a mistake on your Equifax credit report, you need to take action. Find out here how to dispute inaccurate information.

A calculator and pen on a stack of papers with the words credit report in the front. More

Image Credit: Getty Images

According to a report by the Federal Trade Commission, as many as 1 in 5 Americans has a mistake on their credit report.

A mistake on your report could cause you to be denied credit when you apply for a loan or a credit card. Or, if the mistake results in your credit score being lower than it really should be, you could be forced to pay a much higher interest rate when you borrow.

Plus, since your credit report is used by landlords, by employers in background checks, and by cell phone and utility companies, the mistake could affect your life in profound ways.

You owe it to yourself to make sure there is no incorrect information by routinely checking your credit reports from each of the three major credit reporting agencies: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

If you end up spotting an error in your Equifax report, you should take the following steps to dispute the incorrect information.

Check your Equifax credit report to identify any inaccurate or incomplete information

You can obtain a free copy of your credit report by visiting AnnualCreditReport.com. You'll need to input some basic information, including your Social Security number, and will need to answer a few questions in order to verify your identity.

Once you've gone through the process, you'll have a complete copy of your report. Check it over carefully to make sure there are no accounts that don't belong to you; inaccurate names or addresses on your report; or mistakes in your payment history.

If you spot an error of any type, you'll need to move to step two in the process.

File a dispute with Equifax

Once you've found an error, you can file a dispute online. There's a link on the Equifax website to file a dispute, which takes you to the form that you must fill out. You can also call Equifax to initiate a dispute at 866-349-5191 or can mail in forms initiating a dispute to:

Equifax

P.O. Box 740256

Atlanta, GA 30374-0256

You will need to provide specific information to Equifax in order to dispute the error on your report, including your:

Social security number

First and last name

Date of birth

Current address

Whether you've lived at your current address for at least two years

Your email





You'll need to provide specific details about the information that you're disputing, such as indicating which account(s) don't belong on your credit report or what other information is inaccurate.

Provide supporting documents

In many cases, when you submit a dispute with Equifax, you'll need to provide evidence to the credit reporting agency that the information on your report is, in fact, inaccurate or incomplete. You can upload your supporting documents if you submit your dispute online or can mail them in.

Some of the documents that you may need to provide to Equifax include:

A copy of your valid driver's license or birth certificate

A copy of a utility bill

A current bank statement that shows information about your account

A letter from a lender showing an account error has been corrected

Proof an account is on your report as a result of identity theft (such as a police report)

Bankruptcy or court documents

A student loan disability letter

A cancelled check providing proof of payment



The more information you submit to support your assertions that the information on your credit report is not correct, the more likely it is your dispute will be a successful one.

Wait for a reply

Equifax is required to conduct an investigation when you submit a dispute online, via phone, or via mail. When you submit your information, you will choose how the credit reporting agency should get back to you.

As part of its investigation, Equifax may review more than just the information you provide about the dispute. The credit reporting agency may also contact the business that is reporting the disputed information to ask them to conduct their own investigation. When Equifax contacts a business that is potentially reporting an inaccuracy, the business will be expected to: