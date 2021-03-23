Need for disputed pipeline argued in Minnesota appeals court

Hundreds gather along the Mississippi River in St. Paul, Minn., Thursday, March 11, 2021, to call on President Biden to stop the tar sands Line 3 pipeline that Enbridge is currently constructing in northern Minnesota. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
MOHAMED IBRAHIM
·3 min read

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Tuesday heard arguments over Enbridge Energy's Line 3 replacement project in northern Minnesota, which opponents are calling unnecessary due to an eventual decline in the demand for oil.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce, along with the Red Lake Band of Chippewa, the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, and several Indigenous and environmental groups, argued before the three-judge panel that Enbridge failed to show long-term need for the Line 3 project. The state’s independent Public Utilities Commission granted the company a certificate of need after Enbridge demonstrated demand to transport crude oil, not demand for the crude oil itself, said Katherine Hinderlie, an attorney for the Commerce department,

“The demanders of crude oil are refineries, and therefore the department believes you should look to refinery demand for crude oil,” Hinderlie said. “Space on the pipeline is driven by oil producers' desire to sell and ship as much oil as they can.”

The Calgary, Alberta-based company broke ground on the replacement pipeline in December after receiving a construction stormwater permit from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, its final permit after years of pursuing approval for the $2.6 billion project. The PUC denied motions by the tribes to put a pause on the project and reconsider their approval, and the appeals court last month denied their request to halt construction on the project.

PUC attorney Jason Marisam said the commission has a different definition for demand than the department. Judges Lucinda E. Jesson and Paul M. Reyes Jr. — both appointees of former Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton — questioned why it appears that projections for how much oil would come through the pipeline through 2035 were being used to determine demand.

“I really struggle with seeing where the forecast is for demand in 15 years,” Jesson said. “When I looked at these reports and the data I expected to see not just high projections going to 2030 or pipeline capacity going to 2035, but actually... what's the demand, and I don't see any of that.”

Reyes said he shared Jesson's concern about reliance on supply instead of demand, and questioned whether the commission used “stale data” to evaluate the pipeline's potential environmental impact as climate change policy evolved in recent years. Christina Brusven, an attorney for Enbridge, argued the PUC did make those considerations, in addition to extra safety measures related to the pandemic.

Line 3 begins in Alberta, Canada, and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing Minnesota on its way to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. The replacement segments in Canada, North Dakota and Wisconsin are already complete, leaving only the 337-mile (542-kilometer) stretch in Minnesota. Altogether Enbridge expects to spend $2.9 billion on the U.S. portion.

Several protesters have been arrested in recent months for interfering with the project, which they say violates federal treaty rights and poses a significant threat of spillage into the area’s pristine waters.

Pipeline opponents put pressure on President Joe Biden to revoke a federal water permit for Line 3 after revoking the presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline that shut down construction on the project. Enbridge Energy has said that decision will have no effect on Line 3 because it is already operating.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals is expected to issue a decision by June.

___

Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Recommended Stories

  • Ronaldo and Serie A games moving from ESPN to CBS in US

    Cristiano Ronaldo’s games with Juventus are moving from ESPN to CBS in the United States starting next season. The Italian league on Tuesday approved a contract with CBS for Serie A and Italian Cup rights worth about 64 million euros ($75 million) per year for the next three seasons. Ronaldo has one more season remaining on his contract with Juventus.

  • EXPLAINER: How states are seeking to loosen controls on guns

    Mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado that left at least 18 people dead since last week are reigniting calls from gun control advocates for tighter restrictions on buying firearms and ammunition. How are the politics of gun legislation playing out in the United States this year? This month, the Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives adopted measures to expand background checks to all gun purchases and expand the time to to vet people flagged in a nationwide background check system.

  • Will Fuller doesn't know the specifics, but supports Deshaun Watson amid sexual misconduct allegations

    Will Fuller admitted he doesn't know the details of the lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson.

  • 11 Years On, the Affordable Care Act Defies Opponents and Keeps Expanding

    WASHINGTON — More than 200,000 Americans flocked to the Affordable Care Act’s online marketplace to sign up for health insurance during the first two weeks of an open enrollment period created by President Joe Biden — a sign that those who lost insurance during the pandemic remain in desperate need of coverage. At the same time, a provision in the president’s $1.9 trillion stimulus law to make Medicaid expansion more fiscally appealing has prompted deeply conservative Alabama and Wyoming to consider expanding the government health program to residents who are too rich to qualify now but too poor to afford private health plans. Eleven years after President Barack Obama signed his signature domestic achievement, and after several near-death experiences, the health law is again expanding. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The Biden White House will celebrate Tuesday’s anniversary in a big way. The president will visit Ohio as part of his “Help Is Here” tour to talk up the stimulus law, which greatly expanded subsidies to make insurance affordable for tens of millions of people. And Biden’s newly installed health secretary, Xavier Becerra, whom the Senate confirmed just last week, will travel to Carson City, Nevada, to help mark the moment. The provision in the $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” is the first major change to the health law since its passage. The new subsidies last for only two years, and it will take some time for the full emergency aid to reach people. Even so, nearly everyone who buys insurance will be eligible to do so at a discount. But Biden has a new challenge: living up to his campaign promise to expand the law, including making the new subsidies permanent, creating a “public option” for consumers who wish to buy into a government-run insurance plan, and tackling not only the rising cost of health insurance premiums, but also the soaring price of prescription drugs. “The Affordable Care Act was about trying to create the ground rules so that health insurance was real — it provided real financial security and was affordable — but we’re at this point where we’ve got to address the other side of the equation,” said Frederick Isasi, the executive director of Families USA, a consumer advocacy group that has supported the law. “We’ve got to address the sector’s pricing abuses, and that’s fundamentally the big question the administration and Congress are facing,” Isasi added. “Are they going to have the political will to do that?” On Capitol Hill, Biden is facing pressure from the left. Last week, progressives introduced legislation to create what they call “Medicare for All,” a single-payer, government-run insurance program that has been embraced by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. Interest among Democrats appears to be growing; a majority of the caucus now backs the bill, and several moderates have recently signed on as sponsors, including Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction over the measure. He has scheduled a hearing for Tuesday to consider legislation to expand health coverage and lower costs. “The energy around it is largely stoked by the horrible things we’ve seen over the last year,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., the lead sponsor of the Medicare for All Act. She added, “Even if we do the things we are doing right now, we are still leaving out too many people, and we are still not addressing the cost issues of this unsustainable for-profit system.” Biden, however, rejected Medicare for All during his campaign, and a senior administration official said Wednesday that the president did not intend to embrace the plan. About 30 million Americans remain uninsured and the Kaiser Family Foundation recently estimated that the number of people with employer-based insurance dropped by 2 million to 3 million from March to September last year. But the foundation has also estimated that 85% of those who lost coverage were eligible for either Medicaid or for subsidies under the Affordable Care Act — an option that did not exist during the last major recession. “This is really the first true test of the ACA,” said Cynthia Cox, who directs a Kaiser Family Foundation program on the law. “In past recessions, you usually see the uninsured rate increase significantly. We don’t know for sure yet, but all indications are that the uninsured rate has not gone up by much, likely in large part thanks to the ACA.” Expanding access to health care has been a core issue for Biden, both when he was vice president and during his campaign for the White House. When the act was signed into law, he memorably used an expletive to whisper in Obama’s ear that it was a big deal. A week after he took office, Biden ordered the law’s federally run insurance marketplace to reopen for three months, from February to May 15, to help people struggling to find coverage. In previous years, Americans in the 36 states that rely on the federal marketplace were eligible to sign up outside the fall enrollment period only if they had “qualifying life events,” including job losses. The current surge in enrollment is more than double the number of people who signed up during the same two-week periods in 2019 and 2020. During the last open enrollment period, 340,000 new users of the marketplace signed up during the first two weeks. That period ended Dec. 15. That an additional 200,000 people signed up so soon “is not surprising,” given the pandemic-driven need, said Isasi, of Families USA. What is surprising, said Cox, of the Kaiser Family Foundation, is that Republicans in Alabama and Wyoming — states among those that have doggedly rejected the Medicaid expansion that the law encouraged — have raised the prospect of doing so under generous incentives included in the stimulus law. In Alabama, a spokesperson for Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican, has said that the governor is “open to the discussion” about expanding Medicaid, but that state leaders needed more information about the cost. In Wyoming, a bill to authorize Medicaid expansion, sponsored by a Republican lawmaker, gained committee approval last week in the state Legislature and passed the Wyoming House on Monday night, according to The Casper Star-Tribune, though the state Senate had killed a similar bill earlier that evening. “I don’t think anyone was necessarily expecting any states to take this money,” Cox said. “It’s a significant financial incentive that states have to expand Medicaid, but the thought was that there would be so much political opposition in these states that they might not want to expand the program.” The Affordable Care Act has been under attack from Republicans since its passage, both in the courts and on Capitol Hill, where Republicans tried but repeatedly failed to repeal the measure. The push in the courts did scale back the initial law, when the Supreme Court invalidated its provision requiring states to expand Medicaid. The legal campaign to undo the law continues. The Supreme Court is currently considering whether Congress’ elimination of financial penalties for most Americans who fail to obtain insurance rendered the whole law unconstitutional. But during oral arguments, at least five justices indicated they were likely to keep the law intact. The Trump administration, which pushed the lawsuit, worked aggressively to gut the health law. President Donald Trump used his executive authority to make it easier for small businesses to band together and offer plans that escape some of the requirements of the Affordable Care Act, like mental health coverage and maternity care. He also sharply cut funding for “health care navigators” to help consumers, who were left to sift through insurance options largely on their own. A survey last year by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that about half those who looked for coverage during the 2020 open enrollment period encountered difficulties, and nearly 5 million consumers sought in-person help but were unable to get it. The Biden administration is now running television commercials promoting the open enrollment period and is spending $2.3 million to support navigator programs. Democrats, including Obama and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was also speaker in 2010 and was crucial to the law’s passage, were hoping to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act with much fanfare last year, but the emerging coronavirus pandemic scuttled their plans. Instead, Obama posted a slickly produced video on his Facebook page that opened with an image of him surrounded by White House staff members rising in applause as Congress approved the legislation — a night, he said in the video, that “meant more to me than the night I was elected.” To his right, rising up beside him, was the future president, Biden. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Two men accused of drugging and raping fellow Spring Breaker before she was found dead in Miami beach

    Medical examiner still to determine whether a ‘green pill’ was cause of death

  • Lauren Boebert trends after claiming she’s hidden all her guns from Biden ‘upstairs’

    ‘Biden can never get to them now!’

  • Nine-year-old boy hospitalised after shark attack in waist-deep water at Miami Beach

    ‘He just said ‘ow’ and I looked down and there was about a 4-foot grey shark just kinda swimming away,’ says child’s mother

  • 'Jeopardy!' draws ire for inviting Dr. Oz to guest host despite his history of false and misleading claims

    Dr. Mehmet Oz has a history of making false or misleading claims, leaving Jeopardy! fans incensed about his inclusion as a guest host.

  • CureVac sets up Swiss business ahead of seeking COVID-19 shot approval

    German drugmaker CureVac this week established a Swiss business unit, official records show, a precursor to seeking approval from national drugs regulator Swissmedic for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. CureVac Swiss AG was established on Monday in Basel, home of big drugmakers including Roche and Novartis, according to the city of Basel's commercial registry. A business must be in the commercial registry as a condition of applying for a licence for a medicinal product from Swissmedic.

  • An Illinois city is paying $10 million in reparations to Black residents - a US first - beginning with mortgage relief

    Evanston, Illinois' city council will spend the first $400,000 on housing and mortgage assistance for Black residents.

  • Hillary Clinton calls on Biden to share vaccines with poorer nations

    ‘We are walking a fine line here,’ former Secretary of State says

  • Analysis: NASCAR has 6 winners in 6 races this year. There’s a reason for the parity

    Ryan Blaney won at Atlanta Motor Speedway, making him the sixth different winner in the same number of NASCAR races this year.

  • Biden news - live: President readies $3 trillion ‘build back better’ plan as Jill Biden border role questioned

    Follow the latest updates

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but companies are warning of supply problems.

  • Biden's DHS secretary blamed the border crisis on Trump dismantling a program that let minors apply for asylum from their own country

    The policy had allowed children to seek asylum without having to make the perilous journey to the US.

  • Here are the top 10 richest Americans

    Of the world’s 16 richest people, 10 are Americans. Here’s how they rank:

  • Chinese Grandma Who Fought Off Attacker to Donate Over $900K from GoFundMe to AAPI Community

    Xiao Zhen Xie, the 75-year-old elderly woman who fought back an attacker in San Francisco, has decided to donate all her GoFundMe money back to the Asian American community. What happened: Last Wednesday, Xie was leaning by a light pole around Market Street when a man punched her in the face unprovoked. Just came upon an attack on an elderly Asian woman on Market Street San Francisco.

  • Tucker Carlson’s Biggest Advertiser Unloads on Fox News

    Stephen MaturenTrump-boosting pillow salesman Mike Lindell took a swing at Fox News this week, complaining that the conservative network—which essentially plays his MyPillow commercials on a loop—isn’t giving him a platform to peddle his baseless voting machine conspiracies. Fox might be “in” on a conspiracy against MAGA heads, Lindell ultimately suggested.The pillow mogul, who has become the face of a dead-end MAGA coalition still trying to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory, appeared on far-right pundit Eric Metaxas’ radio show on Monday to discuss his continued efforts to prove the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from Donald Trump. Lindell also discussed his fraught attempts to create a new social-media site (he was booted from Twitter and other platforms earlier this year for repeatedly pushing voting disinformation).After boasting that his new platform would automatically give so-called influencers “millions” of followers when they join—especially if they’ve been kicked off YouTube for making false claims—Lindell then grumbled about Fox News supposedly kowtowing to voting-software firms Dominion and Smartmatic in the wake of billion-dollar legal complaints.“Lawsuits can be used as a way to silence people,” Metaxas noted in a moment first flagged by Salon staff writer Zachary Petrizzo. “They can be legitimate. But they can also be used as a way to silence people. And I’ve noticed that Fox and other people, rather than face the thing, they just say, We’re not gonna talk about that, we don’t want to get sued. That’s what’s happening in America.”MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell goes all in on attacking Fox News. “What’s the matter with you...what, are you in on it” Lindell said. pic.twitter.com/pXjMrTFekR— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 23, 2021 Last month, Smartmatic filed a $2.7-billion libel lawsuit against Fox News, three hosts (including recently canceled Lou Dobbs), and former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, saying they all spread false information that the company rigged the 2020 election. Dominion, another voting machine at the center of debunked election conspiracies, has sued Lindell himself for $1.3 billion.“I want to say one thing here—here’s things that don’t make sense,” an animated Lindell replied. “Let’s just talk about Fox! You’re already sued! It’s too late to close the gate, the cows are already out of the barn!”The MAGA maven continued: “Why can’t people go on there and say their free speech then?! You’re already sued, Fox. What do you have—are you going to get double sued? What’s the matter with you?”Growing increasingly agitated, Lindell expressed anger and frustration with the network before finally asking: “What are they, in on it? I don’t get it. Is it a fake lawsuit?”A Treasure Hunter, a Satanism Expert, and Mike Lindell Fight to Overturn Biden Win in ArizonaNotably, Lindell’s pillow commercials are by far the biggest advertiser on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox’s most-watched show. As host Tucker Carlson has courted controversy over the past couple of years, the vast majority of the network’s blue-chip advertisers have ditched the primetime show, leaving mostly MyPillow ads, Fox News promos, and direct marketers.While it remains to be seen if Fox News reacts in any way to one of its largest sponsors directly calling the network out, Lindell has been able to force one right-wing outlet to come groveling back for not letting him spout crazed conspiracies on-air.After Newsmax anchor Bob Sellers repeatedly interrupted Lindell during an interview before literally walking off the set when the MyPillow founder wouldn’t stop talking about voting machines, Sellers begged “friend of the network” Lindell for forgiveness while assuring viewers that the pillow tycoon would “continue to be an important guest on Newsmax.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • What we know about 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa, who police say killed 10 in Boulder, Colorado

    Ahmad Alissa, of Arvada, Colorado, was charged with killing 10 people at King Soopers market in Boulder. His brother said he had been bullied.

  • Biden Calls on Congress to Ban ‘Assault Weapons’ in Wake of Colorado Shooting

    President Biden urged Congress to ban “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines following the Boulder, Colo., shooting in which ten people were killed. “I urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” Biden said at a press conference. “We can ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines in this country once again.” Biden also called on the Senate to pass a bill already approved by the House, which tightens background checks for potential gun buyers. “The United States Senate, and I hope some of them are listening, should immediately pass the [bills] that close loopholes in the background check system,” Biden said. “These are bills that received votes from both Republicans and Democrats in the House.” Biden also offered condolences to the survivors of the shooting, as well as to law enforcement officials who responded to the incident. Law enforcement has not confirmed a motive for the shooting. “It is premature for us to draw any conclusions at this point in time,” FBI special agent Michael Schneider told reporters. The shooter may be mentally ill, the suspect’s brother told the Daily Beast on Tuesday. Biden previously called on Congress to pass gun-control legislation on the anniversary of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla. In a statement on February 15, Biden called for a ban on “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines, as well as for “eliminating immunity” for gun manufacturers. During the presidential campaign, Biden indicated that he could place former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke in charge of gun control efforts. Speaking at a Democratic primary debate in September 2019, O’Rourke promised to pursue gun confiscation, telling the audience “hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”