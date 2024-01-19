Disqualified transgender candidate not allowed back on ballot in Stark County

CANTON − A transgender candidate from Stark County who was disqualified from the March primary for not listing a former name on petitioning paperwork will not be reconsidered despite the clearing of other candidates in Ohio facing the same disqualification.

Vanessa Joy, who sought to run for the Ohio House 50th District, appealed to the board a second time after Arienne Childrey, a transgender candidate in Mercer County who also did not include a former name on petitioning paperwork, was cleared Thursday to run in her race.

Joy said she is pleased Childrey and other candidates could run, but it made her disqualification all the more surprising.

"I am so happy that they made it on," she said. "So, this is kind of a shock really."

In a statement Friday, the Stark County Board of Elections said it was "not authorized to 'add an exception that does not appear in the statutory language.'"

The board noted both Democrats and Republicans had joined together for the unanimous 4-0 ruling.

The board also addressed why its decision differed from that of other counties, stating, "Those questions must be asked to those other boards."

Joy, a Jackson Township resident, said she is considering what to do next.

"I'm disappointed and I will explore my legal options," she said.

With out of the 50th House race, Republican Matthew Kishman of Paris Township would face write-in Democratic candidate Doremus Redvine of Massillon. The 50th District incumbent, Reggie Stoltzfus, R-Paris Township, opted to run for Congress.

The district forms a U-shape in Stark County and includes Canal Fulton, East Canton, Massillon and Minerva.

