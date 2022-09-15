‘Disregard for human life’: Parents sue man accused of killing 5 on Miami expressway

The driver who troopers say was intoxicated when he killed five last month in a wrong-way crash in Miami-Dade County is now facing a lawsuit filed by the grieving parents of one of the victims.

The wrongful death complaint filed Wednesday argues that Maiky Simeon was negligent and reckless when he opted to drive drunk and against traffic at 80 mph on the Palmetto Expressway in the early morning of Aug. 20. The 30-year-old, Florida Highway Patrol says, crashed his silver Infiniti Q50 straight into a gray Honda driven by 19-year-old Briana Pacalagua — killing her and four of her friends who were in the vehicle.

“Waking up every day and realizing that my daughter is not there, is not easy,” the teen’s mom, Angela Pacalagua, told reporters Thursday in a news conference in Coral Gables.

The Silver Infiniti sedan involved in a wrong-way accident on the Palmetto Expressway that killed five is prepared to be towed on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

Robert Boyers, the family’s attorney, told the Miami Herald that the suit is about “making Simeon pay for the unrelenting pain that Briana’s parents must now endure every day of their lives.”

“There is no amount that would be appropriate to compensate this family for losing this extraordinary child, but the civil case is also about the defendant paying for the consequences of his callous disregard for human life,” Boyers told reporters.

Maiky Simeon, 30, has been identified as the man driving a silver Infiniti in the wrong direction on the Palmetto at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. His car struck a Honda carrying four women and a man, killing them all, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The suit demands a judgment against Simeon for damages, as well as interests and associated costs.

“She was extraordinarily kind, selfless and giving to all who knew her,” Boyers told the Herald. “Her parents, siblings and family miss her and deeply mourn her loss every moment of every day.”

Albert Z. Levin, Simeon’s attorney, told the Herald in an email that “this is a horrific tragedy.”

“My client and his family are praying for all that have been affected,” Levin said.

Simeon, currently behind bars at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, is facing five counts of vehicular homicide and five counts of DUI manslaughter for the deaths of Pacalagua and her friends: Valeria Cáceres, Valeria Peña, Daniela Marcano and Giancarlo Arias, county court records show. His next criminal trial date is Dec. 19.