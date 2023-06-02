Disruption at Austin airport on Thursday tied to deceased person, police say

A disruption at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Thursday morning was caused by the discovery of a deceased person, Austin police said.

Just before 9 a.m. Thursday, police were notified of suspicious activity in one of the airport's garages. The report caused temporary closures of an administrative building and the Blue and Red Garages, said Sam Haynes, communications manager at the Austin airport. The incident did not affect flight activity.

Police believe the incident is not connected to a homicide and are investigating the deceased person incident.

The incident at the airport is a deceased person investigation. Initial information indicates this does not appear to be a homicide. APD PIO will not be responding to provide a briefing on the incident. — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) June 1, 2023

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Deceased person found in Austin airport garage, police say