Disruption to shipping could delay Christmas orders

Theo Leggett - Business correspondent, BBC News
·5 min read
Yantian Port in Guangdong China
Yantian Port is experiencing acute congestion

Disruption in the global container shipping industry shows no sign of being resolved quickly and could lead to shortages in the run-up to Christmas, say industry experts.

An outbreak of Covid-19 in Guangdong province in southern China has caused acute congestion at the region's ports.

As a result, shipments have been delayed, exacerbating tensions within global supply chains.

And the knock-on effects could take many months to resolve.

The problems in Guangdong are just the latest in a series of severe setbacks for the industry. Shipping firms have been struggling to cope with dramatic fluctuations in demand triggered by the pandemic, as well as the consequences from the recent blockage of the Suez Canal.

The global nature of the sector, and the lack of spare capacity within it, means that problems in one region can have ripple effects around the world for several months.

Diversions

Yantian International Container Terminal is one of a number of ports in the Shenzhen region, which collectively form a vital gateway for exports from the Pearl River Delta, a major Chinese centre for manufacturing and technology.

Since late May, the terminal has been operating at a fraction of its normal capacity, with operations restricted due to controlling the spread of Covid. This has led to severe congestion, with dozens of ships waiting outside the port for a berth to become available.

Ever Given container ship which ran aground in the Suez Canal, Egypt, 28 March 2021
The Ever Given blocked the Suez Canal in March causing a tailback of container ships

"One of the biggest ports in China has basically closed down for close to three weeks. They have some berths in operation, but nowhere near enough", says Nils Haupt, communications director at the German shipping line Hapag-Lloyd.

Over the past few days, shipping lines have been diverting vessels away from Yantian to other nearby terminals in the Delta area. But, according to Mr Haupt, that has been creating its own problems.

"You can use ports like Shekhou, you can use Nansha, you can use Hong Kong; but what we're seeing right now is that delays are piling up there as well," he says.

Jams

The growing crisis in southern China is just the latest blow to hit the shipping industry, which has been suffering from acute disruption for more than a year.

A dramatic slowdown in the early stages of the pandemic was followed by a frenzy of activity, as customers, unable to travel or socialise in their normal ways, ordered more consumer goods.

This sudden shift in demand, from famine to feast, threw delicately balanced supply chains out of kilter. Ports in Europe and North America became clogged, with too many vessels arriving at the same time, while the supply of empty containers for new consignments dried up, because too many of them were sitting at quaysides around the world.

Then came the blockage of the Suez Canal in March. The closure of one of the world's busiest shipping lanes delayed hundreds of ships. But when it reopened the sudden arrival of the delayed vessels triggered new congestion at European hubs such as Rotterdam and Antwerp.

"We were just beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel," says Mr Haupt. "But then unfortunately we ran into this situation in Yantian."

Constant crisis

According to Peter Sands, chief shipping analyst at the industry organisation Bimco, the sector is used to responding to crises.

"On a global network scale, these states of emergency are a permanent situation right now," he explains.

"But the issue with Yantian is, we need more transparency and openness from the local authorities. And we aren't getting that, which means there is a lot of uncertainty in developing contingency plans."

Ships using the Suez Canal in May 2021
The Suez blockage has prompted knock-on delays

The hope within the industry is that the situation in Yantian will be resolved as rapidly as possible, although experts warn that when that happens, it will lead to a surge in shipments from the region, which could cause further bottlenecks elsewhere in the supply chain.

"Because the system is so overloaded, every time one of these things happens now, the system is already at breaking point, or past breaking point, so anything else just adds grist to the mill," explains James Baker, containers editor at shipping industry publication, Lloyd's List.

For this reason he expects the disruption to continue for at least another 12 months, with consumers in Europe and North America continuing to face much longer waits than normal for their goods.

Crazy Christmas

For UK retailers, this raises the real prospect of a shortage of goods ahead of the Christmas shopping period. Even under normal circumstances, they begin to acquire seasonal stocks from China months in advance, with the process beginning in the late summer.

"One of the issues at the moment, which is aiding the congestion, is the fact that everyone knows that the lead times are really slow, so retailers are booking their Christmas goods already," says Mr Baker.

"Traditionally, the peak season for container shipping starts in the third quarter as everyone stocks up for the holiday season in the west, but this year we're just in a permanent peak season already, and heaven knows what's going to happen come August or September. It could get crazy. It's very hard to tell."

The situation could improve, he says. But, slightly tongue-in-cheek perhaps, he has some advice for consumers: "If you want to get something for your family for Christmas, start shopping now."

Recommended Stories

  • Rising UK COVID cases are 'serious, serious concern', Johnson says

    Rising COVID case numbers and hospitalisations are a matter of "serious, serious concern", British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday, adding he was less optimistic about reopening the country than he was last month. "It's clear that the Indian variant is more transmissible and it's also true that the cases are going up, and that the levels of hospitalisation are going up," he told Sky News.

  • Shipping industry logjam could hold up Christmas orders

    The tailbacks in China compound a number of other setbacks for the industry, with shipping firms struggling to bear the dramatic changes first triggered by the pandemic.

  • UK's Johnson set to announce delay to end of COVID restrictions

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce on Monday that the end of COVID-19 restrictions will be delayed by several weeks following concerns about a rapid rise of Delta variant infections. Under a road map outlined by Johnson in February, the government said all social restrictions would be lifted "no earlier" than June 21, when pubs, restaurants, nightclubs and other hospitality venues could fully reopen. But in recent weeks there has been fast growth in new cases caused by the Delta variant, first discovered in India, which health officials believe to be 60% more transmissible than the previous dominant strain and scientists warn could trigger a third wave of infections.

  • China reports 34 new coronavirus cases on June 12

    Mainland China reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on June 12, down from 35 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. Of the new cases, six were local transmissions, versus eight the previous day, the National Health Commission said. China also reported 18 new asymptomatic infections, versus 27 a day earlier.

  • Michele Gillen Dies: KCBS, ‘Dateline’ Investigative Reporter Who Sued For Discrimination Was 66

    Michele Gillen, an investigative reporter whose broadcast career took her from Maine to Miami to Los Angeles, has died from natural causes. She was 66 and her longtime friend and producer Marcia Izaguirre confirmed the death in a Facebook post Friday. “For all those who knew her, she was a relentless warrior who fought indefatigably […]

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce on Monday that the end of COVID-19 restrictions will be delayed following concern about the rapid rise of infections of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Johnson has refused to deny suggestions in the British media that the end of lockdown would be delayed by up to a month, saying in recent days there was "serious concern" about rising infections and hospitalisations. In recent weeks there has been a fast growth again in the number of new cases caused by the Delta variant, first discovered in India, which health officials believe to be 60% more transmissible than the previous dominant strain and scientists warn could trigger a third wave of infections.

  • Why J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Could Be Worth Watching

    Let's talk about the popular J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. ( NASDAQ:JBHT ). The company's shares saw a...

  • Man dies after falling off boat and his friend is under arrest, Minnesota police say

    Witnesses say the man was swept under the boat and struck by the engine.

  • PFF ranks Falcons secondary as NFL’s worst entering 2021

    No team was worse at defending the pass in 2020 than the Atlanta Falcons -- allowing an NFL-worst 4,697 passing yards and third-most touchdowns (34) during the team's 4-12 season.

  • G7 summit: How significant are group's climate pledges?

    G7 leaders make new pledges to combat climate change, but campaigners say they lack detail.

  • Startups and VCs refocus autonomous vehicle efforts

    Investors have poured billions into startups promising to get self-driving cars on the road to shuttle passengers and parcels. Now, the startup world has largely shifted to applying autonomous driving to specific industrial use cases — in an effort to build a business much faster. Why it matters: Despite bold predictions that we'd soon be riding in robotaxis around town, the task is taking much longer than expected and is a lot more expensive.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Market

  • Some US allies near Russia are wary of Biden-Putin summit

    Central and Eastern European nations are anxious about the coming summit meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, wary of what they see as hostile intentions from the Kremlin. “I think there have been doubts as to the resoluteness of the present administration to face Russian aggressive actions in a decisive manner,” said Witold Rodkiewicz, chief specialist on Russian politics at Warsaw's Center of Eastern Studies, a state-funded think tank that advises the Polish government.

  • Kayleigh McEnany met with furious reaction after claiming she never lied as White House press spokesperson

    McEnany says being a “woman of faith” and a mother prevented her from lying

  • President breaches typical royal protocol by revealing Queen quizzed him about Putin and Xi Jinping

    It is ‘exceptionally’ rare for anyone, including the Prime Minister of UK, to reveal to the public what the Queen says during a meeting

  • Mother of Girls Allegedly Dumped at Sea by Vengeful Dad Bares Her Anguish

    InstagramIt’s the case that has rocked Spain, sparking protests, triggering an international manhunt, and drawing the attention of the royal family.A father allegedly drugged and killed his two little girls, put their bodies in duffel bags, and dumped their bodies at sea—all to spite their mother for getting a new boyfriend.Now, days after the remains of the older child were found off the Canary Islands, her devastated mom is speaking out, saying she hopes the deaths will not be in vain and will

  • US documents solve mystery of war criminal Tojo's remains

    Until recently, the location of executed wartime Japanese Prime Minister Hideki Tojo's remains was one of World War II's biggest mysteries in the nation he once led. Now, a Japanese university professor has revealed declassified U.S. military documents that appear to hold the answer. The documents show the cremated ashes of Tojo, one of the masterminds of the Pearl Harbor attack, were scattered from a U.S. Army aircraft over the Pacific Ocean about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city, south of Tokyo.

  • AOC: I'm 'inclined to say yes' that Justice Stephen Breyer should retire at the end of the Supreme Court's current term

    "I believe that we should protect our Supreme Court, and that that should absolutely be a consideration," Ocasio-Cortez told CNN.

  • Top US diplomat says ‘China has to cooperate’ with investigation into Covid’s origins

    “The main purpose is to make sure that knowing what happened, why it happened, how it happened, we can put in place what’s necessary to prevent it from happening again or at least to mitigate the next outbreak,” Sec. Blinken told CBS on Sunday about the new inquiry

  • Shell considers selling assets in the largest US oil field, Reuters reports, highlighting pressure to focus on low-carbon investments

    Shareholders and activists have pressured the largest oil companies, including Royal Dutch Shell, to reduce their carbon footprints.

  • A Michigan man won a $2m lottery over ten years ago. His body was just found floating in a river

    Leroy Fick told Judge winning lottery ‘blew up’ in his face after helping out people who ‘turned on’ him