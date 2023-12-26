Disruptions in electricity supply in three Ukrainian regions but overall grid is stable

52 settlements in Ukraine are grappling with power outages due to poor weather, with Donetsk, Ternopil, and Khmelnytsky oblasts experiencing the most significant impact, reported the Energy Ministry on Telegram on Dec. 26.

The overall power situation its stable, however, the Ministry added. Currently, no blackouts are planned for residential consumers.

Donetsk Oblast

16 settlements are without electricity due to adverse weather conditions. Over the past day, 11 settlements (equating to 25.7 thousand metering points) have had their power restored. However, due to ongoing combat operations, approximately 128,000 consumers in 148 settlements remain without electricity. Emergency restoration efforts are underway, with 73 crews and 91 equipment operating in the area.

Khmelnytsky Oblast

Adverse weather conditions have left 16 settlements, affecting 1,800 consumers, without electricity.

Ternopil Oblast

Fourteen settlements in Ternopil, impacting 1,100 households, are without electricity due to adverse weather conditions.

Kharkiv Oblast

Four settlements housing 173 subscribers are without electricity due to adverse weather. Over the past day, 305 consumers have been reconnected. Due to combat operations, approximately 16,00 metering points are without power, with new damages currently under inspection in three communities.

Sumy Oblast

Adverse weather conditions have left two settlements (72 consumers) without power, while 56 settlements, affecting 2,200 subscribers, are currently without electricity.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Combat operations have left three consumers without electricity, and 34 subscribers are without power due to technical reasons.

Zaporizhzhya Oblast

Technical issues have led to power outages in four settlements (1,300 subscribers), but 2,5000 consumers have been reconnected over the past day. However, 63 settlements (5,600 metering points) are currently without power due to shelling.

Kherson Oblast

361 consumers have been reconnected, but nearly 500 clients remain without electricity following a recent shelling incident. Overall, there are 4,900 subscribers without power in the city, and in the oblast, 45 settlements, affecting 26,400 metering points, are currently without electricity.

Chernihiv Oblast

Combat operations have led to power outages in 22 settlements (almost 2,00 metering points), while technical reasons have left four settlements and 115 subscribers without electricity.

