Disruptive storm to lash the East Coast with wintry mix and high winds

Another significant winter storm tracking through Eastern Canada with march its way through the Maritimes and Newfoundland this weekend, bringing conditions that will certainly impede travel and possibly power.

We’ve seen a ton of these lows this winter season and this one isn’t different.

A second storm in recent days, it will generate a similar forecast as Wednesday's system, but with lower wind gusts and less moisture.

image2

By Saturday afternoon, snowfall begins in the western Maritimes, with a wintry mix forecast for a wide swath of the provinces as the warm air surges north.

Ice pellets and freezing rain will give way to rainfall late Saturday evening and overnight for most areas. By Sunday, the risk of freezing rain increases across Newfoundland with colder surface temperatures in place.

image29

Cold air locked across far northern New Brunswick will allow for almost all snow to fall there, while rain will likely wash away any snow that accumulates in the southern two-thirds of New Brunswick and most of Nova Scotia.

The heaviest rain is expected in southern Nova Scotia where 20-30+mm is expected.

Beware the likelihood of gusty winds as this low-pressure system sweeps the region through the latter half of Saturday.

image18

Wind gusts are expected in the 70-90 km/h range, peaking Saturday evening as the front passes. Expect some local power outages with this event.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest on this storm across Atlantic Canada.

