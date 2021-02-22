Dissent by Justice Thomas in election case draws fire for revisiting baseless Trump fraud claims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Fritze, USA TODAY
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – A blistering dissent in a high-profile election case written by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas prompted blowback Monday from Democrats who accused one of the court's most conservative members of embracing baseless claims of voter fraud promoted by President Donald Trump after the November election.

In an 11-page dissent from the court's decision not to take up a challenge to the expanded use of mail ballots in Pennsylvania, Thomas acknowledged that the outcome of the election was not changed by the way votes were cast in the battleground state. But he raised questions about the reliability of mail-in voting that echoed many of the same arguments Trump raised in the weeks before and after the election.

Fact check: What's true about the 2020 election, vote counting, Electoral College

The dissent followed the court's decision Monday to turn away a challenge to accommodations the Pennsylvania state Supreme Court made for mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic. The state, one of a handful of tossups that ultimately led to the election of President Joe Biden, allowed absentee ballots to be received up to three days after Election Day, even in cases where those ballots did not have a clear Nov. 3 postmark.

In the end, despite the partisan rancor over the issue and a bevy of lawsuits, there were too few ballots at issue to make a difference in the outcome in the Keystone State. But Thomas and two other conservative justices, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, said the legal questions should have been taken up by the high court to guide future elections.

"That decision to rewrite the rules seems to have affected too few ballots to change the outcome," Thomas wrote. "But that may well not be the case in the future."

More: Supreme Court won't hear 2020 election case questioning Pennsylvania ballots

But much of the pushback against Thomas was focused on another argument of his dissent in which he appeared to cast doubt on the reliability of mail-in ballots more broadly. Thomas pointed specifically to a case of fraud from the 1990s in a state Senate election in Philadelphia. In a footnote, he asserted that "an election free from strong evidence of systemic fraud is not alone sufficient for election confidence."

"Also important is the assurance that fraud will not go undetected," he wrote.

Critics said Thomas' argument played into an idea espoused by Trump and others that fraud could have existed, even though the former president did not ever prove it. Groups such as the Brennan Center for Justice have found voter fraud is exceedingly rare.

"None of us should be shocked that Justice Thomas would write an out of touch, radical & unhinged opinion," the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Jaime Harrison, tweeted. "He and his wife showed us who they were a very long time ago."

Harrison's response was in part a reference to a report this month that Virginia Thomas, a conservative activist and the justice's wife, apologized to her husband’s former law clerks for posting a series of messages supporting Trump's claims of fraud. Thomas has declined to comment on his wife's apology or her earlier pro-Trump statements.

More: Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, apologizes for pro-Trump remarks

Trump's weekslong assault on the election results, which came without evidence of problems on a scale that could have changed the result, culminated in a riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in which a mob of the president's supporters disrupted the counting of Electoral College votes. The riot resulted in five deaths and a second Trump impeachment.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas delivers a keynote speech during a dedication of Georgia new Nathan Deal Judicial Center Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Atlanta.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas delivers a keynote speech during a dedication of Georgia new Nathan Deal Judicial Center Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Atlanta.

"You don’t have to be a prosecutor to understand how ludicrous Justice Thomas’ dissent is," tweeted Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., noting a conspiracy theory raised by some of Trump's attorneys that Venezuelan socialists hand a hand in helping Biden win.

"Fraud requires a perpetrator; that’s why Trump folks came up with Hugo Chavez," Lieu said. "Otherwise you’re saying over 7 million uncoordinated voters figured out how to commit voter fraud undetected."

Thomas, nominated by President George H.W. Bush in 1991, argued in his dissent that the questions raised in Pennsylvania should have been heard by the Supreme Court because they could come up again in future elections. Republicans say the extension for receiving mail-in ballots was never approved by the state legislature and was allowed by courts that relied on a vague provision of state law requiring elections to be "free and equal."

An evenly divided Supreme Court allowed the deadline extension to stand in October. At the time, the court still had a vacancy following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The tie meant the state court decision stood. Republicans returned to the court again days later – this time after Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a Trump nominee had been confirmed. But Barrett did not take part in the review, and the court denied a motion to expedite the case, noting that the election was at that point only days away.

More: Supreme Court leaves in place Pennsylvania's Nov. 6 deadline for return of absentee ballots

Quoting from a 2012 New York Times article, Thomas wrote in his dissent that the risk of fraud was "vastly more prevalent" for mail-in ballots than for in-person voting. That article also quoted election administrators saying they believed fraud was less common in mail-in voting than innocent errors. Thomas said the nation was fortunate the case alleged only "improper" rules changes, not fraud, but said that was a "small comfort."

Thomas himself seemed to acknowledge that allegations of fraud were not part of the Pennsylvania case. Rather the question before the justices turned on whether the state supreme court had erred by allowing the extended deadline for ballots to stand.

Alito and Gorsuch wrote a separate dissent that did not raise fraud.

"I thought it was notable Justice Thomas was alone in these comments, even though two other justices agreed that the case should have been heard," said Rick Hasen, an election law expert at the University of California-Irvine. "Justice Thomas gives the most credence to unsupported claims of voter fraud, or the potential for such fraud in his opinion, which is an issue that is wholly divorced from the actual legal question in the case."

Sylvia Albert, director of voting and elections at Common Cause, said the dissent appears to suggest that state supreme courts are not qualified to decide election issues in their state, which she described as a "direct violation" of the division of power between the states and federal government.

"The state legislature does not have free reign to limit access to the ballot without judicial review," Albert said. "In this case, the court found that the laws as written in the current state of a global pandemic were unconstitutional infringements on the right to vote."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas renews election fraud debate

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Supreme Court formally pulls the plug on election-related cases

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday brought a formal end to eight lingering disputes pursued by former President Donald Trump and his allies related to the Nov. 3 presidential election including a Republican challenge to the extension of Pennsylvania's deadline to receive mail-in ballots. The justices turned away appeals by the Republican Party of Pennsylvania and Republican members of the state legislature of a ruling by Pennsylvania's top court ordering officials to count mail-in ballots that were postmarked by Election Day and received up to three days later. Three of the nine-member court's six conservative justices - Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch - dissented from the decision not to hear the Pennsylvania case.

  • Supreme Court won't hear GOP's Pennsylvania election challenge

    The justices offered no public explanation for their rejection of the cases, but one member of the court dissented.

  • Supreme Court rejects Trump's last bid to shield his finances from New York prosecutors

    Supreme Court clears the way for N.Y. prosecutors to obtain 8 years of financial records from the accountants and bankers of former President Trump.

  • 'Goosebumps every time': NASA releases new video of Perseverance rover landing on Mars

    The first-of-its-kind footage shows the massive parachute inflate and the Perseverance rover’s point of view as it settles down in a dusty crater.

  • Merrick Garland Subtly Rebukes Josh Hawley After Question On Supporting Police

    Joe Biden's attorney general nominee brushed off the senator's "defund the police" question with a reference to the Jan. 6 riot.

  • Trump allies cower after Capitol insurrection, while Myanmar protests for democracy

    Myanmar commander in chief blamed voter fraud after huge election loss in justifying military coup. Sound familiar? But the people won't be silenced.

  • Biden news - live: Trump blames Cuomo for ‘witch hunt’ after Scotus tax ruling as US hits 500,000 Covid deaths

    Follow for all the latest news from the White House and beyond in US politics

  • 'I am not the president's lawyer': Takeaways from Merrick Garland's confirmation hearing

    Merrick Garland was questioned by the Senate Judiciary Committee at a confirmation hearing for attorney general. Here are takeaways from the hearing.

  • Golfer Michelle Wie West Slams Rudy Giuliani Over His Crass Rush Limbaugh Story

    The former New York City mayor shared the lewd anecdote during a recent appearance on Steve Bannon’s 'War Room' podcast. Wie West called it "unsettling."

  • Philippines approves Sinovac vaccine but not for all health workers

    The Philippines has approved Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, but will not give it to healthcare workers at risk of exposure due to its varying levels of efficacy, its Food and Drugs Agency (FDA) said on Monday. Late-stage trial data of Sinovac's vaccine showed it had a lower efficacy when used for healthcare workers exposed to COVID-19 compared with healthy individuals age 18-59, said FDA chief Rolando Enrique Domingo. The Philippines has about 1.4 million health workers.

  • Jan. 6 riots not a 'one-off': Garland

    "We must do everything in the power of the Justice Department to prevent this kind of interference with policies of American democratic institutions," Garland said.Garland, a federal appellate judge and former prosecutor, is widely expected to be confirmed as the nation's top U.S. law enforcement official. He was nominated to lead a Justice Department now in the midst of intensive investigations into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Donald Trump supporters.Some of the more than 200 people arrested in the siege were associated with groups such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, underscoring rising concern about future violence from right-wing extremists.Garland has experience in tackling such threats, having managed the sprawling investigation into the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing by anti-government extremists and supervising the prosecution of the so-called Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski after a deadly bombing spree.

  • Falcons hire seven new assistants

    Seven assistants were added to the 2021 Atlanta Falcons football staff on Monday morning.

  • Jim Carrey retires from political cartoons now that Donald Trump ('Orange Julius Caesar') is no longer president

    To reclaim "a little neurological bandwidth," Jim Carrey said on Twitter that he will no longer create anti-Donald Trump political protest cartoons.

  • Analysis: Djokovic right to focus on Federer, Nadal, Slams

    It didn’t take long for Novak Djokovic to make his intentions clear: All that matters to him from here on out is catching Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam standings. “I mean, I don’t feel like I’m old or tired or anything like that,” he said.

  • Millions still without safe drinking water in Texas

    "The impact from this devastating crisis will be felt for days," one official said.

  • Taco Bell has found a side door entry into the chicken sandwich wars

    Pretty much all innovation in 2021 that isn’t vaccine-related has been fast-food-chicken-sandwich-related. KFC kicked off the year with a capable riff on the internet-breaking Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. Boston Market’s own unveiling was less than impressive. Wendy’s Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwich, a bit of a non sequitur in the crispy chicken arena, was middling. But now, Taco Bell has swooped in with an announcement that just might turn some chicken-weary heads: the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is coming soon to a Taco Bell near you.

  • Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to dump Medicaid work case

    President Joe Biden's administration on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to cancel an upcoming oral argument on a policy introduced under his predecessor Donald Trump backing work requirements for people who receive healthcare under the Medicaid program for the poor. Acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said the Biden administration has started the process of reversing the previous policy and asked the justices to dump the scheduled March 29 arguments concerning pilot programs adopted by the states of Arkansas and New Hampshire. Under Trump, the Department of Health and Human Services in 2018 approved the pilot projects in those two states as part of a push to put a conservative stamp on Medicaid, a program that was expanded under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, to provide coverage to millions more Americans.

  • Nasa releases new video of Perseverance rover landing on Mars - live updates

    Nasa releases new footage from Perseverance landing on Mars Incredible first audio from planet released Major milestones captured during final minutes of entry, descent, and landing 'These images are the stuff of our dreams' says Nasa scientist Nasa has released new video footage from its Perseverance rover showing the moment it touched down on Mars. The plutonium-powered rover, which is 10ft long, 9ft wide, 7ft high and weighs 126kg, parachuted down onto the red planet on Thursday evening and has begun its epic quest to search for signs of ancient life. Nasa chose the Jezero crater as its landing site, in the hope that its boulders, ridges, cliffs and pits could be a promising spot to find signs that life once existed. They also released the amazing first audio recording of sounds from Mars.

  • Fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick will lie in honor at US Capitol

    Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, will lie in honor Feb. 2 in the Capitol Rotunda.

  • The ‘frosting’ on these Corn Flakes was worth $3 million, officials in Ohio say

    The shipment arrived from South America, officials say.