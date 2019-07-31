How Distil plc (LON:DIS) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio

I've been keeping an eye on Distil plc (LON:DIS) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe DIS has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with impressive financial health as well as a excellent growth outlook. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Distil here.

Flawless balance sheet with reasonable growth potential

Investors in search for stocks with room to flourish should look no further than DIS, with its expected earinngs growth of 39%, supported by its outstanding capacity to churn out cash from operating activities, which is predicted to more than double over the next year. This indicates that earnings is driven by top-line activity rather than purely unsustainable cost-reduction initiatives. DIS is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. DIS currently has no debt on its balance sheet. This implies that the company is running its operations purely on off equity funding. which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise.

AIM:DIS Past and Future Earnings, July 31st 2019 More

