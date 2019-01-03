Here’s What Distil plc’s (LON:DIS) P/E Is Telling Us

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Distil plc’s (LON:DIS) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Distil’s P/E ratio is 39.86. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 2.5%.

Check out our latest analysis for Distil

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Distil:

P/E of 39.86 = £0.022 ÷ £0.00055 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Distil increased earnings per share by a whopping 268% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 66% annually, over the last five years. So we’d generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does Distil’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (22.5) for companies in the beverage industry is lower than Distil’s P/E.

AIM:DIS PE PEG Gauge January 3rd 19 More

Distil’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Distil’s Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with Distil’s UK£957k net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Distil’s P/E Ratio

Distil trades on a P/E ratio of 39.9, which is above the GB market average of 15. Its strong balance sheet gives the company plenty of resources for extra growth, and it has already proven it can grow. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.