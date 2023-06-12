Is distilled water safe to drink? Here's what to know about purified water

Water – we all need it to survive. In fact, the adequate amount of daily fluid intake is approximately 3.7 liters of fluids for men and 2.7 liters of fluids for women, according to the Mayo Clinic.

But did you know there are nine types of water you can drink? From tap to purified water and infused to alkaline water, each has different benefits and can vary in purity and cost, according to Healthline.

You may have seen distilled water before at the store or may have even used it, like for a Neti Pot. But what exactly is distilled water and can you drink it?

Here's what you need to know about this type of water.

What is distilled water?

Distilled water is a type of purified water. Through distillation, minerals, salt and organic materials are removed from the water, according to WebMD.

During distillation, boiling the water takes out its impurities and creates steam. This steam converts back to its liquid state through cooling and becomes distilled water.

Can you drink distilled water?

Yes, you can drink distilled water. In some cases, there is not much benefit to drinking distilled water since it does not contain the same minerals as tap water.

Tap water often contains beneficial minerals such as calcium and magnesium, according to Healthline. Distilled water, on the other hand, has minerals, giving it a flat taste.

If you maintain a healthy and balanced diet, drinking distilled water will not leave a major impact since you're getting vital minerals from other sources, according to Healthline. But if you plan to drink distilled water consistently, it is important to keep up your daily intake of fruits and vegetables.

Distilled water does not contain its own minerals, so it often pulls them from other sources "to maintain a balance." So, when you drink distilled water it could take small amounts of minerals from parts of your body, such as your teeth.

In some cities, tap water has harmful chemicals or pesticides. In these types of situations, it is safer to drink distilled water, according to Healthline.

