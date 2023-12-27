This distinctive dog breed is the most popular in North Carolina, Forbes Advisor says

Forbes Advisor releases survey results identifying the top dog breeds in each state. Which breed ranked as a favorite in North Carolina?

It's no secret that dogs command widespread adoration across the nation, with 65.1 million households owning dogs as pets in 2023, according to Forbes Advisor.

Forbes Advisor surveyed 10,000 dog owners across the country in 2023, revealing that 13% of respondents nationwide say they are unbiased in their allegiance to a particular breed.

However, North Carolina has a clear favorite.

What is North Carolina's favorite breed?

Of the 25 most popular dog breeds in America, North Carolinians ranked the bulldog as their most favored.

Forbes Advisor defines the bulldog as a "distinctive breed" with a "short but smooth coat that comes in different shades."

The survey sheds light on potential challenges in bulldog ownership, saying that the American Kennel Club (AKC) cautions against prolonged sun exposure and recommends ensuring the breed has constant access to water and shade to prevent overheating and respiratory restriction.

Still, North Carolina isn't alone in ranking the bulldog as their No. 1 dog breed. Seven other states agreed. Survey respondents from Connecticut, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia also listed the bulldog as their most favored dog breed.

Cross-nationally, slightly more men than women indicated a preference for bulldogs, with 8% of men and 6% of women selecting this breed, according to the survey.

Bulldogs ranked No. 3 for favored dog breeds across all 50 states.

More: The National Dog Show is a Thanksgiving classic. Meet the Wilmington-area dogs competing

What are the favorite dog breeds across the country?

The survey ranked the top 10 dog breeds nationwide:

Australian Shepherd German Shepherd Bulldog Labrador Retriever Bernese Mountain Dog Beagle Golden Retriever Boston Terrier Boxer Shih Tzu

In determining why respondents selected a particular breed as their favorite, the survey indicates that 52% of respondents said they selected their favorite breed based on previous or current ownership of that breed.

Half of respondents indicated they selected their favorite breed due to belief that the breed would make a good companion.

What are the least favorite dog breeds across the country?

Where there are favorites, there are also least favorites. Forbes Advisor determined the five bottom ranking dog breeds across America:

Havanese Pembroke Welsh Corgi German Shorthaired Pointer Miniature Schnauzer Great Dane

More information on the methodology of the survey and further details about survey responses can be found on the Forbes Advisor webpage.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: What dog breed is most popular in NC, according to Forbes Advisor