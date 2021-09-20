How to Distinguish Between Normal Memory Decline and Something More Serious
Keep an eye on your brain: Alzheimer's disease and dementia have different markers than general memory decline.
Keep an eye on your brain: Alzheimer's disease and dementia have different markers than general memory decline.
The Carlton Reserve has about 80 miles of hiking trails, most of which are currently flooded, according to a warning posted on its website Saturday.
File away for next time you’re freaked out.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Data needed to determine the advisability of booster shots of the Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines is just weeks away, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on Sunday. Health officials signaled they expected boosters would ultimately be recommended for a broad swath of the population, but urged Americans not to seek booster doses until they have FDA approval. On Friday, a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel recommended a third shot https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-covid-19-booster-debate-moves-fda-vaccine-advisory-committee-2021-09-17 of the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for people age 65 and older or at high risk of severe COVID-19, but declined to endorse boosters for the wider population.
In parts of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, people now eat only green leaves for days. In every district of the more than 20 where one aid group works, residents have starved to death. For months, the United Nations has warned of famine in this embattled corner of northern Ethiopia, calling it the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade.
Gabby Petito has not been heard from since late August, according to her parents. Her mother received a text message from the 22-year-old’s phone on August 30, but is not convinced Petito, who was traveling across the United States in a van with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, actually sent it. Laundrie reportedly returned to his parents’ home in Florida, where the two had been living before their journey, on September 1st. On August 12, Petito and Laundrie were stopped by the Moab, Utah police after reports of an altercation between the two were called in to authorities. See bodycam footage from the encounter in the video above from Monday’s episode of Dr. Phil, “Missing ‘Van Life’ Woman’s Father Speaks Out: The Dr. Phil Interview.” And, Petito’s father, Joseph Petito, reacts to his daughter’s behavior and comments during the interaction. On Monday, find out more about the circumstances surrounding Petito’s disappearance, and hear Joseph’s message for Laundrie – who is now also missing – and his family. Check local listings to see where you can tune in. The FBI has recovered a body in Wyoming that they believe is missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito. Our prayers are with Joe and Gabby’s family. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?
McConnell, a deft politician and prodigious fundraiser, has led the Senate GOP caucus since 2007, serving as majority leader from 2015 until 2021.
Anya Taylor-Joy! Michaela Coel! We love this glamorous trend.
Right now you can save big on bestselling makeup, skincare and hair products at Sephora—learn more!
Michigan State football looks like a force to be reckoned with, and Spartans have joined Michigan Wolverines in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll Top 25.
Men could be cured of prostate cancer in a week using larger doses of precision radiotherapy, scientists believe.
Five ways to stronger joints as you age.
Photo by camilo jimenez on Unsplash The legalization of recreational marijuana use has broadly increased the availability of cannabis and the number of cannabis users. In the latest information (2019) compiled by SAMHSA, an estimated 31.5m individuals over 12 in the US used cannabis in the last month. These rates are growing at approximately 10% per year, with the largest growth in use by adults over 26 (19% growth in 2018-2019). However, growth in the sales of edible cannabis products has outpa
The author said he went to the gynecologist in 2017 and experienced medical transphobia from his provider.
“It’s hard to get rid of so much PTSD," the actress said. "It’s in your bones and it’s in your nervous system for sure.”
Lanson Jones did not think that the coronavirus would come for him. An avid tennis player in Houston who had not caught so much as a cold during the pandemic, he had refused a vaccine because he worried that it would spoil his streak of good health. But contracting COVID-19 shattered his faith in his body’s defenses — so much so that Jones, nose clogged and appetite vanished, began hunting for anything to spare himself a nightmarish illness. The answer turned out to be monoclonal antibodies, a 1
"He cried and just told me how regretful he was of not getting the shot, and he begged me to go get vaccinated," Robby Walker's wife Susan said of her husband's plea before going on a ventilator
It may be time to move on from cloth-based face masks altogether.
The Kentucky Army National Guard has been deployed to the University of Kentucky’s inundated hospital system to assist staff as they continue to treat an influx of COVID-19 patients.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Sunday report showed 8,976 COVID-19 patients reported from 255 Florida hospitals.
After the FDA refused to back boosters for everybody aged 16 or above, Dr. Fauci said people should wait for a shot until they're officially eligible.