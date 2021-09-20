How to Distinguish Between Normal Memory Decline and Something More Serious

Dr. Phil CBS

Gabby Petito has not been heard from since late August, according to her parents. Her mother received a text message from the 22-year-old's phone on August 30, but is not convinced Petito, who was traveling across the United States in a van with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, actually sent it. Laundrie reportedly returned to his parents' home in Florida, where the two had been living before their journey, on September 1st. On August 12, Petito and Laundrie were stopped by the Moab, Utah police after reports of an altercation between the two were called in to authorities. See bodycam footage from the encounter in the video above from Monday's episode of Dr. Phil, "Missing 'Van Life' Woman's Father Speaks Out: The Dr. Phil Interview." And, Petito's father, Joseph Petito, reacts to his daughter's behavior and comments during the interaction. On Monday, find out more about the circumstances surrounding Petito's disappearance, and hear Joseph's message for Laundrie – who is now also missing – and his family. The FBI has recovered a body in Wyoming that they believe is missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito. Our prayers are with Joe and Gabby's family.