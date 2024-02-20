Distinguished Young Women program a week of sisterhood for local competitors

Feb. 20—Emily Sanchez, Allie Sanders and Breana Amezquita didn't see the results they wanted in the Indiana Distinguished Young Women competition Friday and Saturday night at IUK's Havens Auditorium in Kokomo.

But at the end of Saturday night, the tears they shared were all about the friendships they made during the five days spent in Kokomo with their fellow competitors.

Only Amezquita, a senior at Caston High School and the Fulton County Distinguished Young Woman, advanced to the top 10.

Amezquita and Sanders, the Pulaski County winner and a senior at West Central High School, placed first and second in the Be Your Best Self category Friday night, earning $350 and $250 scholarships respectively. The award was based on essays the 19 young women wrote ahead of the competition.

Sanchez, a Logansport High School senior who plans on attending IUK, was given a $1,000 renewable scholarship from the university.

Events like this often have an arbitrary theme attached to them. At the Distinguished Young Women competition, the Friday night preliminary theme was international holidays. Saturday night it was Christmas and patriotism. Behind the curtain, and after the final results had been announced, it was young women supporting young women.

After the girls rushed eventual winner Kaitlyn Bonds, the Howard County Distinguished Young Woman and a senior at Northwestern High School, for a giant celebratory group hug, Sanchez, Sanders and Amezquita broke into their own tear-filled embrace.

It wasn't about winning or losing, it was about new friendships and a shared experience.

"I went into this weekend very confidant and excited to meet new friends," Sanchez said, tears still flowing. "I didn't expect it to be a second family. All of these girls are just so talented and beautiful—in and out. From the practices early in the morning, it's just been an amazing journey."

There was a lot of work in the three days leading up to the competition. The young women had to learn six new dance numbers and a new, rigorous fitness routine.

But it all came down to friendship for Sanchez.

"I'm so bad at making new friends," she said. "I'm so used to my little group and my family. This just made me break out of my comfort zone more than ever. Going from complete strangers, we are like best friends now."

Sanchez said the week wasn't about winning an award or winning money to her, it was the journey and the experience throughout this program, she said as tears surfaced once again.

"You meet so many people who are so supportive," she said. "I really want young girls who will be seniors next year to join the program. It's amazing."

Sanders said the week was difficult but also called it one of the best weeks of her life.

"Everyone was so kind and so sweet," she said. "They created this atmosphere that built me up so much. They were so amazing."

Sanders also encouraged young women to apply to the Distinguished Young Women competition when they are seniors, calling the experience incredible.

Amezquita, also fighting back tears, said the experience had been a huge blessing.

"I'm so happy I got to meet all of these girls," she said. "They are all so genuine. I was really intimidated to come here this week but everyone is so good at uplifting each other and I'm really going to miss that."

While she couldn't pick a favorite moment from her week, she said the nervous energy backstage throughout Saturday led to a lot of singalongs, hugs and tears.

"Look into yourself and see how hard you can push yourself," Amezquita said. "I never really thought I was even going to be in the top 10. You never really know what you can do until you do it."

Michaela Slisher, the chairwoman of the Cass, Fulton and Pulaski County Distinguished Young Women competitions, was not immune to the tears that spread around the stage at the competition's conclusion.

"These three girls are just wonderful," she said, pausing to reflect on the week. "I'm said it's over. They all were very cooperative. They listened to suggestions. They all wanted to do well. I couldn't have asked for a better group."

During the talent portion of the competition, Sanchez performed a Hispanic-inspired cheerleading dance. Amezquita recited an original poem called "His Eyes." Sanders performed the Shinedown cover of Lynard Skynard's song "Simple Man" on guitar.

Miami County's Emily Smith, a North Miami high school senior, was first runner-up. Madilyn Spires, a senior at Bedford North Lawrence, and Emma Hull, Tri-West High School senior, finished second and third runner-up.

As the winner, Bonds received a $8,250 scholarship. She also earned nearly an additional $2,000 in scholarship money by placing in individual competitions.

She will compete in the national competition at the Mobile Civic Center Theater in Alabama on June 27-29, 2024.