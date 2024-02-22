A researcher at the University of Windsor has said that a new study into distracted driving could positively impact driver and public safety.

Francesco Biondi, an associate professor at UWindsor's Faculty of Human Kinetics, has secured a grant of nearly $25,000 from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada to conduct the study.

Francesco Biondi is an associate professor of kinesiology at the Human Kinetics faculty at the University of Windsor. He stands in front of the Tesla car he used in his driver attentiveness study.

Francesco Biondi is an associate professor of kinesiology at the Human Kinetics faculty at the University of Windsor. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The project will measure the prevalence of distracted driving, and the impact of school zone signs and traffic volumes on driver distraction within selected study locations.

"What we're going to do with this project is gather more information on what areas in Windsor are more at risk of driving distraction," Biondi told CBC News. "[We'll] also see what behaviours are more common [amongst certain] demographics: men and women, older or younger drivers."

Distracted driving doesn't respect geographical or political boundaries - Barry Horrobin

Windsor Police Service (WPS) will contribute staff consultative time and perspective to the project and the University of Windsor will contribute about $14,000 in equipment and technological support, according to a statement from UWindsor.

"I think that one of the objectives is to further strengthen the relationship between the University of Windsor and the Windsor Police Service, and it's the goal of the university and the department of Kinesiology in particular," Biondi added.

Practical application

Barry Horrobin, director of planning and physical resources at the WPS, has welcomed the study.

He told CBC News that research into distracted driving could have a positive impact on the community.

"I find that the university is always looking for research opportunities that that apply to real world problems," he said. "It's one thing to study theoretical things.... but when you have real world issues that affect the public, there's the knowledge that can be gained from studying that thoroughly which we don't have time to do at the police service."

Windsor Police Service planner Barry Horrobin has discouraged developers from building snout houses for years.

Barry Horrobin is director of planning and physical resources at Windsor Police Service. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

The WPS hopes the study could help in crafting preventative measures.

Horrobin added that if the study yields useful data, they would be willing to share that with police forces around the country, and potentially around the globe.

"Distracted driving doesn't respect geographical or political boundaries," he said. "The results would be something we would be happy to and we will share with our with our colleagues in the profession for sure."