Distracted driving traffic stop results in felony drug charges
Feb. 25—THOMASVILLE — Driving with one's cell phone to the ear is never a good idea — particularly if bottles of illegal Schedule I and II drugs are in the vehicle.
A Thomasville police officer was monitoring traffic for distracted drivers when he saw a woman talking on her cell phone and initiated a traffic stop. The driver immediately pulled into a gasoline station in the 300 block of Smith Avenue.
"The driver was very, very nervous as the officer approached and was speaking to her," said Thomasville Police Department Maj. Wade Glover.
When the officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car, he notified a TPD K9 unit. The K9 alerted, allowing for a thorough search of the Mercedes-Benz.
Glover said three clear pill bottles containing ecstasy, Adderall and oxycodone were found under the front passenger seat. A bottle of gabaeentin, a prescription pain killer, was found under the driver's seat, he said.
The officer said it is believed the pills were being sold individually.
More than $1,000 in cash was seized from the driver, Ne'Princess Deshae Perry, 32, 61 Ash St., Camilla, and the passenger, Joseph Logan, 35, 80 Kennedy St., Camilla.
In addition to the cash, the Thomas County-Thomasville Narcotics/Vice Division also seized and impounded the Mercedes-Benz.
Perry is charged with possession of a Schedule I substance with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to distribute and distracted driving. She was released from the Thomas County Jail on a $5,600 bond.
Logan, who is being held on a Camilla probation violation, is charged with possession of a Schedule I substance.
"The officers did a good job and went beyond in these arrests," Glover said.
The case will be prosecuted by the narcotics/vice division.
