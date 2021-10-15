Distress and grief after police officer kills schoolgirl in Cameroon

Reuters Videos

A mob in Cameroon has lynched a military police officer after he shot a 5-year-old girl dead earlier this week.That's according to the country's defense ministry on Thursday.The girl's death sparked major demonstrations across Buea, the capital of Cameroon's English-speaking South West Region.Protesters there on Thursday marched the girl's body to the regional governor's office, who attempted to calm the crowds and promised swift action.In a statement, the defense ministry said she was shot in a car after the driver refused to stop at a checkpoint, prompting the military officer to open fire in an attempt to immobilize the vehicle.A crowd then killed the officer, the ministry said, adding that an investigation has been opened into the two deaths.Several residents have said the girl's death reflects a larger pattern of heavily militarised security forces harassing local residents.Secessionist fighters there have been battling government troops for nearly five years, fueled by a perception of marginalization by the country's French-speaking majority.Over 3,000 people have been killed and nearly a million displaced, with both sides accused of committing atrocities.