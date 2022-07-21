China’s Credit Market Rocked by More Debt Delays, Plunging Bonds

Wei Zhou and Dorothy Ma
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s credit markets are creaking under the pressure of more setbacks, as a crisis in the nation’s property market fuels concerns about broader contagion.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Chinese junk dollar bonds hovered near record lows Thursday. A partially state-backed firm sought delays paying its $1.6 billion of dollar notes, showing not even such borrowers are immune. A firm deemed safer just months ago fell back to more distressed levels. And creditors to the state-run parent of BMW AG’s China partner spurned its restructuring plan, flagging broader investor impatience.

The day began with China South City Holdings Ltd. proposing changes to its dollar bonds including extending maturities and paying principal in installments. A slide in the company’s securities from near par just two months ago has rattled investors who bet its state links would help insulate it from the broader market turmoil. The builder was among the first in the nation’s troubled property sector to get a state bailout that was completed in May, which has added to the shock of its descent.

Prices of Chinese high-yield dollar notes, a market dominated by developers, have neared record lows this week as fears grow that a liquidity crunch will hurt banks. While prices of some property notes edged up Thursday on short covering, the absolute levels remain in distressed territory. Fund managers have grown increasingly concerned as homebuyers have boycotted mortgage payments and some suppliers have stopped repaying loans.

The selloff has engulfed even investment-grade peers including China Vanke Co. Another builder previously seen as relatively safe, Country Garden Holdings Co., had trading of one of its yuan bonds briefly suspended Thursday after the security fell back 22% to 54 yuan. China’s top-performing mutual fund this year, Wanjia Macro Zeshi Multi Strategy Flexible Allocation Fund, is among a growing list of investors cutting exposure to property names, with major developers like Vanke and Seazen Holdings Co. dropping out of its top ten holdings.

The rout in credit markets is clouding prospects for borrowers in other industries that were already struggling with heavy debt loads.

Brilliance Auto Group Holdings Co., the defaulted parent of German automaker BMW’s main joint-venture partner, failed to get approval from some creditors on its restructuring plan, according to voting results posted on a website run by China’s supreme court. The company entered a court-led restructuring in late 2020 after defaulting on some 6.5 billion yuan of obligations.

While its debt problems had flared even before the broader slump in credit markets in the past year, that downturn is adding to difficulty for a host of such borrowers as investor angst grows, complicating restructuring deals.

The clock is also ticking for the company at the epicenter of the property debt crisis, China Evergrande Group. It has said it aims to provide creditors with a preliminary overhaul proposal by the end of July.

The developer suffered its first rejection from local creditors to extend a bond payment earlier this month, a development that may result in a landmark onshore default and encourage investors to take a tougher stance against other developers battered by the nation’s property debt crisis. It had already defaulted on dollar notes.

Such failures have spread to unprecedented levels. China South City, which focuses on commercial projects in sectors like logistics, also warned that if the so-called consent solicitation isn’t successful, it might not be able to repay principal or interest on its dollar bonds and that might lead to an event of default.

The company has five outstanding dollar bonds. Its next maturity payment for those securities is a $348 million note due Aug. 12, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The developer also has two onshore notes with principal of 1.39 billion yuan ($206 million) due in early August.

If the proposed amendments become effective, a Shenzhen entity which in May bought a 29% stake in China South City would enter a type of credit protection called a keepwell deed involving all the dollar bonds. That seemed to be enough to boost the price of the bonds maturing next year at least 8.7 cents, set for the largest gain in months.

But broader concerns persist, as the still deeply distressed price levels reflect. The builder suffered a record drop in the August dollar bond earlier this week, highlighting investor worries about imminent debt deadlines at property firms. Numerous developers this year have sought extensions on local and offshore bond payments.

(Adds details and background throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

