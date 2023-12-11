Distressed parents can now surrender newborns anonymously in Wisconsin. Here's what you need to know.

A look inside Indiana's 104th "Baby Box" installed at Beech Grove EMS, 1202 Albany Street, which allows mothers in crisis to anonymously surrender a newborn infant without fear of arrest or prosecution thanks to the state's Safe Haven Law.

A case involving a Whitewater woman charged last March with neglect and burying the body of a child sparked a new law that allows parents to surrender newborns anonymously in Wisconsin.

Parents will now be able to surrender newborns anonymously under a law signed by Gov. Tony Evers which expands on the state's previous law allowing parents to leave a newborn with law enforcement and medical professionals without legal consequence.

Since 2012, the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families reported there were more than 200 infants relinquished to state to police officers, emergency medical technicians or hospital employees.

Here's what to know about the new child abandonment laws in Wisconsin:

What are the new child abandonment laws?

The new law allows municipalities to install newborn infant safety devices, or "baby boxes," at hospitals, fire stations and law enforcement agency buildings. The boxes allow parents to relinquish newborns less than 72 hours old with no face-to-face interaction.

A newborn infant safety device may be installed if the building is staffed 24 hours a day, the device is temperature-controlled and ventilated, it can be monitored at all times and it triggers an alarm when a newborn is placed within it.

The law requires employees of the building housing the box to use a surveillance system to monitor it 24 hours a day, physically check it at least twice a day and test the device's alarm at least once a week.

The law expands on the state's 2001 law that allows parents to surrender their unharmed newborn child with a police officer, emergency medical technician or hospital employee with no legal consequences.

Proponents of the bill have pointed out that those living in smaller communities may be worried that the person they relinquish their baby would be someone they know or others would find out.

How many babies have been abandoned in Wisconsin?

In Wisconsin, 27 infants were relinquished to the state between January and November 2023, according to the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.

Since 2012, 209 infants ages 0-3 days were relinquished to the state in accordance with Wisconsin's Safe Haven laws. In that timespan, the year where the highest amount of infants were left to the state under the Safe Haven law was 2022 at 29 infants.

If a parent changes their mind, can they request custody of their child after relinquished them to the state?

If a parent changes their mind, they can contact the county human or social services department in the county where the baby was left under the Safe Haven Law.

Before officials return the baby, you must prove you're the baby's parent. A genetic test can prove you are the parent. Parents must also meet with a county social worker to ensure the child will be safe in their care.

Which states have baby boxes?

States with Safe Haven Baby Boxes include: Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Mississippi, North Carolina, Iowa, Missouri and West Virginia.

JS reporter Jessie Opoien contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin parents can surrender newborns anonymously under new law