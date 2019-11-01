Distressing photos show glaciers that are disappearing or on the brink of collapse around the world

In this aerial image, retreated Columbia Glacier is seen on June 24, 2017 in Valdez, Alaska, United States. The tidal glacier retreated 29 kilometres in the past 30 years.

Glaciers are slow-moving rivers of ice that usually grow in winter and shrink in summer.

But with global temperatures rising, many glaciers are losing more ice than they're gaining, meaning the world's glaciers are shrinking.

Philippus Wester, a chief scientist at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development, called it "the climate crisis you haven't heard of."

It's no longer unimaginable to have a world without glaciers.

In September, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report that said around the world, glaciers are losing hundreds of billions of tons of ice every year.

The report's scientists said if humans don't get carbon emissions under control, glaciers would continue to decline, causing "landslides, avalanches, rockfalls, and floods."

Another report found that a third of the icecaps in the Himalayas, which run from Afghanistan to Myanmar, were doomed.

These 40 photos show glaciers that are disappearing or on the brink of collapse around the world.

The last remnants of the ice age, glaciers are huge masses of ice that move over land. There are two types: The first is alpine glaciers, which are found on mountains in every continent, except Australia, and the second is ice sheets, which cover places like Greenland and Antarctica.

According to Antarctic Glaciers, a group that explains glacier science, about 198,000 glaciers cover 450,000 square miles across the globe. Glacial ice covers 10% of the land area on Earth.

Glaciers form from snow falling and piling up. If it doesn't melt, but instead compresses until it becomes hard and granular. This hardened snow is called "firn." As more and more snow falls, it gets even more compact. After years of snowfall, when it gets to about 160 feet, the firn fuses and becomes a block of ice.