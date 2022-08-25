Distribution of Chinese funds by Solomon Islands PM raises questions

FILE PHOTO: Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kirsty Needham
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manasseh Sogavare
    Solomon Island politician
  • Matthew Wale
    Solomon Island politician

By Kirsty Needham

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Solomon Islands Prime Minister's office distributed Chinese government money to 39 out of 50 members of parliament twice last year, a budget committee was told, prompting criticism the payments were politically motivated.

Prime Minister Manesseh Sogavare, who switched the Islands' diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019, survived a vote of no confidence last December after deadly anti-government riots saw buildings burnt in the capital, Honiara.

Before the no-confidence vote, opposition leader Matthew Wale accused Sogavare of using money from China in a national fund to prop up his position.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Office said SBD20.9 million ($2.49 million) was provided by China for a fund spent at the prime minister's discretion in 2021, and two tranches of payments were made to 39 lawmakers in November and December.

A request for SBD9.75 million ($1.16 million), or SBD250,000 per lawmaker, was made on Nov. 22, and distributed equally to the 39 lawmakers, Jimmy Rodgers, secretary to the prime minister, told a livestreamed committee hearing.

Another payment of SBD831,000, or about SBD20,000 each, was made on Dec. 13, he said.

Rodgers said China had agreed in 2019 to pay the funds to the Prime Minister's Office for three years, continuing a practice established by Taiwan.

Sogavare's office and the Chinese embassy in Honiara did not respond to requests for comment.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sogavare's office rejected allegations it was using money from China to maintain power.

The United States, Australia and other Pacific countries have expressed concern about a security pact agreed this year between the Solomon Islands and China, which they say has regional implications as China seeks to extend its influence.

Rodgers said aid partners want the system for the allocation of funds reformed so that money goes to projects and not politicians' offices.

Former deputy prime minister John Maneniaru said the policy to distribute money at the prime minister's discretion was "not good for unity in this country".

"He is the prime minister for 50 constituencies, not just that handful of constituencies," Maneniaru, a committee member, said in the hearing.

Sogavare was elected prime minister of a coalition government on the floor of parliament with 34 votes in 2019.

He survived a no-confidence motion in December with the support of 32 members after an anti-government protest on Nov. 24 led to rioting, which saw Sogavare seek international police help to restore order.

Sogavare is seeking parliamentary approval to delay elections due in mid-2023.

($1 = 8.4034 Solomon Islands dollars)

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • Solomon Islands Threatens to Ban Journalists After China Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- The Solomon Islands government threatened to ban “disrespectful and demeaning” journalists from entering in response to an Australian documentary that alleged widespread Beijing influence in the Pacific country.A spokesperson for Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare accused the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) of promoting “racism and racial stereotyping” in a lengthy statement published Wednesday, and warned the government would “ensure that racial practices are eliminated f

  • Davante Adams: Mere presence of Aaron Rodgers at OTAs elevates teammates

    The comments weren’t made in response to the recent claim from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers that his decision to ditch OTAs has no impact on the development of the team’s young receivers. However, former Packers receiver Davante Adams said something that directly undermines Rodgers’s position that his involvement in offseason workouts wouldn’t have helped the [more]

  • Where did Biden go to college? Biden mentions own education during loan forgiveness speech

    President Joe Biden announced his student loan forgiveness plan Wednesday, noting his family own struggles to pay for college. Here is where he went.

  • Friends of Putin Critic Found Dead in D.C. Blast Suicide Theory

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/FacebookTen days after the sudden death of an outspoken Kremlin critic in Washington, D.C., was deemed a “suicide” in the press, friends of Dan Rapoport fear there are nefarious forces at play to make sure the truth stays buried.Rapoport, 52, was found dead in front of a lavish apartment building on the evening of Aug. 14 by police officers said to be responding to reports of a “jumper,” according to a preliminary police report. Though the rep

  • India to Tell US That Russia Oil Price Cap Needs Consensus

    (Bloomberg) -- India will seek broader consensus before it supports US-led efforts to cap the price of Russian oil, which American officials are expected to push for this week when they travel to Mumbai and New Delhi.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Biden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdaySix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsAppl

  • In Kyiv, Johnson receives Order of Freedom and nameplate on Alley of Courage

    WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 17:46 During his stay in Kyiv on Wednesday, which is also the Independence Day of Ukraine, Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, received the Order of Freedom, the highest decoration of Ukraine awarded to a foreign citizen.

  • China's Baidu reveals its first quantum computer called Qianshi

    Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc revealed its first quantum computer on Thursday and is ready to make it available to external users, joining the global race to apply the technology to practical uses. The Baidu-developed quantum computer, dubbed "Qianshi", has a 10-quantum-bit (qubit) processor, Baidu said in a statement. The Beijing-based company has also developed a 36-qubit quantum chip, it said.

  • China textbooks revised after 'ugly' cartoons spark outcry

    Anger over the "ugly, racist and spooky" images leads to illustrators and publishers being sacked.

  • Jury rejects wrongful death claim from family of veteran killed by Wichita police

    It took the 12-member jury less than an hour to come back with a decision after days of testimony.

  • Tropical storm heads to China after Hong Kong

    A tropical storm was forecast to make landfall in southern China later Thursday after bringing rain and stiff winds to Hong Kong overnight. (Aug. 25)(AP video/Katie Tam)

  • Cameron Saaiman wasn’t sure he’d earn UFC contract: ‘Bit of a question mark because of my age’

    UFC president Dana White said 21-year-old Cameron Saaiman had one of the best wins of the season.

  • Taiwan opposition politician takes war games concerns to China

    A senior member of Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), has told a top Chinese official of Taiwanese people's concerns about Beijing's war games near the island, in what the party described as "frank" talks. China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has been holding massed military drills near the island to express its anger at a visit to Taipei this month by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. KMT Deputy Chairman Andrew Hsia arrived in China for what his party said was a pre-planned visit to the Taiwanese business community and on Wednesday night met Zhang Zhijun, head of China's Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Strait, a quasi-official body that handles ties with Taiwan.

  • Bella Hadid Rocks a White String Bikini While Lounging in Bed

    Bella Hadid recently shared a smoking hot white string bikini picture on her Instagram. See her teeny, Y2K two-piece here.

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy two ammunition depots and two command posts of Russian occupying forces in the Kherson region Operational Command Pivden (South)

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 14:55 PHOTO FROM OC PIVDEN (SOUTH) The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed two ammunition depots and two command posts in Kherson Oblast - in Chornobaivka, Blahodatne and Novovoskresenske.

  • Palestinian Authority urges Palestinians not to use Israeli airport

    The Palestinian Authority urged Palestinians not to take advantage of concessions promised by Israel that would allow them to travel through Ramon aiport in southern Israel, saying they should have their own airport. Israel's Airports Authority this month said Palestinians from the occupied West Bank would be offered special flights from Ramon, near the Red Sea resort city of Eilat, to destinations in Turkey. The move followed pressure from the United States to ease some of the strict travel restrictions which prevent Palestinians from using Israeli airports - including Ben Gurion, Israel's main international hub - without special permission.

  • Mike McCarthy: If the season started today, Connor McGovern would start at LG

    The Cowboys used the 24th overall pick on Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith. It was assumed, based on his draft status, that the team would make him the walk-in starter at left guard, a vacancy created with Connor Williams‘ departure in free agency. But Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that Connor McGovern, a third-round [more]

  • Pataki: 'Governor Abbott is doing what is exactly right' by bussing illegal migrants to sanctuary cities

    Former Republican governor of New York George Pataki joins Martha MacCallum to give his take on illegal migrants being bussed from the southern border to cities like New York and Washington, D.C. on 'The Story.'

  • China Calling: Semiconductor Market Opportunities and Risks

    ETF.com’s Sumit Roy and KraneShares executives explore the semiconductor industry in an upcoming webinar.

  • Charlie Crist wins Florida Democratic primary, will face DeSantis in governor’s race

    U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, putting him in position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent is eyeing as the first step toward a potential White House run.

  • Read This: An incredibly thorough investigation of the theory behind Beyonce's "Break My Soul"

    One second on June 20, we were all strolling along our daily commute, happy to be back in the office and dedicated to our career dreams—the next, we were ready to release our jobs and deride The Man to filth. What happened to shift the tides, of course, was the release of Beyonce’s ridiculously infectious comeback single “Break My Soul.”