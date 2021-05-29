Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH): Are Analysts Optimistic?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc's (LON:DFCH) future prospects. Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc operates as a specialized finance company in the United Kingdom. On 31 December 2020, the UK£109m market-cap company posted a loss of UK£14m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Distribution Finance Capital Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Distribution Finance Capital Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of UK£4.5m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 77% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Distribution Finance Capital Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up -0.5% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

