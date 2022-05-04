Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH): Is Breakeven Near?

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc, an investment holding company, operates as a specialist personal savings and commercial lending bank in the United Kingdom. The UK£72m market-cap company announced a latest loss of UK£3.7m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Distribution Finance Capital Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 2 of the British Diversified Financial analysts is that Distribution Finance Capital Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of UK£4.2m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 75%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Distribution Finance Capital Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 0.06% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

