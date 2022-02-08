District 101 On Masks: 'Will Not Rush To Any Local Decisions'

BATAVIA, IL — Students at Batavia School District 101 will still be required to wear masks despite a Sangamon County judge temporarily granting a restraining order that voids certain emergency COVID-19 rules in schools.

Superintendent Lisa Hichens announced the district isn't changing course on their COVID-19 protocols since it was among the 150 school districts named in Friday's lawsuit ruling. But she said in a message to families Sunday that district officials are "in the process of determining the implications of the ruling for our schools."

"These last two years, BPS101 will not rush to any local decisions without first considering how this will impact our students and community," she wrote. "In the meantime, we will continue to consult with the health department, statewide organizations, legal counsel, staff, and the Board of Education."

Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow's ruling voids certain emergency rules adopted in 2021 by the Pritzker administration, Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Public Health. According to the judge, students can choose not to wear a mask, and unvaccinated school staff who don't want to be vaccinated or tested weekly must be afforded due process.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul will seek an expedited appeal of the order and said he remains committed to defending Gov. J.B. Pritzker's executive orders, Patch reported.

RELATED: Judge Blocks School Mask Mandate, Voids COVID-19 Emergency Orders



"We recognize and acknowledge that community members have strong opinions on both sides of the issue of the current COVID mitigations," Hichens said. "The decision to maintain our current approach was made for many reasons. Our number one priority is to keep our students learning in-person and in the safest and least disruptive manner."

Hichens said the district is "monitoring the situation very closely" and will update families when additional information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on the Batavia Patch