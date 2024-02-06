District 186 approves $2 million security badges with emergency call buttons for staff

School District 186 will partner with Centegix next fall. The board of education approved a $2 million plan for a badging security system.

School District 186 will spend about $2 million on a badging security system for its staff members.

Board of education members adopted the plan during a meeting Monday.

The badges will have buttons that can be used in cases of emergency or medical episodes.

'Doc' Temple at 100: Still writing, Lincoln historian is 'a phenomenon'

The system is made by Centegix and is being used by the Jacksonville school district, among others.

"The most important thing is it will map exactly where (the call) is in the building," said District 186 Superintendent Jennifer Gill. "This really helps to pinpoint (the location of the emergency)."

When a staff member presses a small button on the back of the badge, an alarm goes to the main office or wherever the school sets up its system. The main office in turn calls 911 or sends security or a nurse, depending on the issue, Gill said.

Rooms are also equipped with radios and call systems, she said.

Board member Buffy Lael-Wolf, a clinical informaticist at Springfield-based Hospital Sisters Health System, said she was happy to support the plan.

"I know there have been situations where having that immediate response is important and being able to get somebody to where you need them to be is important," Lael-Wolf said during the meeting. "As (a medical person), I come from an environment where that is true. Our hospitals have these types of emergency systems, and they serve a definite purpose for security and safety."

The system costs $1.6 million for the first two years, which includes start-up. Gill said ESSER III funds can be used for that.

The next three years entail maintenance fees to the tune of $397,000. The district will use tort funds then.

Staff members will start using the badges in the fall.

"It's a strong system," said Jason Wind, the executive director of school support for the district. "I think it will enhance all of the buildings in our district."

'Win-win situation'

Six tennis courts adjacent to Lanphier High School will be giving way to additional parking.

Gill called it "a win-win situation."

The Springfield Park District deeded over the land to the school district, which will build the parking lot. But it couldn't use sales tax funds do that unless it owned the property, Gill said.

'Important effort': Illinois Underground Railroad Task Force works to connect projects

The board signed off on the item in roll call action Monday.

It will include about 100 spaces for students and staff members during the day or for Memorial Stadium events. It will also help out the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, who play at nearby Robin Roberts Stadium, on game days.

Springfield High and Lanphier baseball teams will also get extra practices at the stadium, Gill said.

Bomb threat aftermath

Things went according to plan after Springfield High School students were evacuated from its buildings Friday due to a bomb threat.

Students walked or were bussed to nearby Westminster Presbyterian Church shortly after 9 a.m.

"We had law enforcement there right away because they were the ones who got the phone call first (through the crisis helpline) and alerted us," Gill said.

Illinois Secretary of State Police brought in four different dogs to scour the buildings. Students were back right around the lunch hour time, Gill said.

"I can't say enough about how disruptive something like this," Gill said. "The consequences will be severe and profound (for the perpetrator). We cannot have this level of disruption."

The investigation is ongoing.

Sandy Bauer

Former Iles teacher remembered

Longtime District 186 instructor and 2009 Horace Mann Educator of the Year Sandra "Sandy" Bauer was remembered by district officials Monday.

Bauer, 80, died in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Jan. 19. Her funeral was Saturday. Bauer is survived by two daughters and four grandchildren.

Bauer taught at several schools but "I know Iles is really mourning her loss," Gill said.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: District 186 approves security badges with emergency buttons for staff