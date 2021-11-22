District 186 school board calls special meeting for Monday afternoon

Superintendent Jennifer Gill, left, proposes District 186’s Return to Learn plan that will include universal masking during a Springfield District 186 Board of Education meeting along with Board President Anthony Mares, right, at the District 186 headquarters in Springfield, Ill., Monday, August 2, 2021. [Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register]

The School District 186 board of education is holding a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday.

Most of it will be in executive session, however.

According to a notice on the district's website, the board is convening "to discuss student discipline and other matters concerning individual students and security procedures."

See also: Sen. Dick Durbin gives endorsement to Nikki Budzinski in congressional primary

The board has to begin the meeting in public and there will be a chance for public comment.

Police arrested a 15-year-old girl Friday in connection with the fatal Wednesday stabbing of Pierre V. Scott Jr., 18, outside Lanphier High School.

The teen is in custody at the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center.

She was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony.

Charges have to initially be filed in juvenile court but Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright said he plans to petition the court to have the girl face trial in adult court.

School board president Anthony Mares, reached Monday, said he was sure that board members would have questions regarding "policies, procedures and protocols" surround security at district buildings.

"Security has always been a priority, not only for the board, but for the administration," Mares said.

Mares added that new construction and reconfiguration of schools in district's master plan emphasizes security. Examples include, he said, the elimination of mobile units, the installation of more security cameras and new and more secure entrances.

"We want to have the safest environment for our students and our staff," Mares said.

This story will be updated.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: The District 186 school board has called a special meeting Monday